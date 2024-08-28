Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Earn All Beta Rewards

Level up and earn your first batch of Black Ops 6 rewards.

The Black Ops 6 beta period is upon us and fans across all platforms will soon be able to see what Treyarch has been cooking up. For the first time, players will be able to try out omnimovement, get familiar with new maps, and check out the updated gunsmith system. Playing the Black Ops 6 beta doesn’t come without rewards as there are a variety of cosmetics you can earn to mark your participation in the beta test.

Weekend One begins on Friday, August 30 at 10AM PT and will conclude on Wednesday, September 4 at 10AM PT. This phase of the beta is only available to those who have pre-ordered Black Ops 6, as well as Game Pass subscribers. Weekend two is an open beta for everyone, kicking off on Friday September 6 at 10AM PT, and ending on Monday September 9 at 10AM PT.

All Black Ops 6 beta rewards

As you reach certain levels while playing the beta, you’ll earn the following rewards:

Level 2: “Beta Tester” Animated Emblem

“Beta Tester” Animated Emblem Level 6: “Beta Tag” Spray

“Beta Tag” Spray Level 11: “No Bugs” Weapon Charm

“No Bugs” Weapon Charm Level 15: “Quick Draw” Emote

“Quick Draw” Emote Level 20: “Squish” Westpoint Operator Skin (only unlockable during Weekend One)

“Squish” Westpoint Operator Skin (only unlockable during Weekend One) Level 20: “Squash” Westpoint Operator Skin (unlocked during either Weekend)

“Squash” Westpoint Operator Skin (unlocked during either Weekend) Level 23: “The Truth Lies” Loading Screen

“The Truth Lies” Loading Screen Level 27: “Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card

“Beta Expert” Animated Calling Card Level 30: “Bug Smasher” Weapon Blueprint

The most notable reward here is the Quick Draw emote. It signifies the return of the emote system to the Call of Duty franchise which hasn’t been seen since Black Ops 4 all the way back in 2018.

No matter what level you make it to by the end of the beta, the rewards you accumulate will be useable when Black Ops 6 fully releases on October 25, 2024.