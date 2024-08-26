Modern Warfare 3: Cyber Attack Mode Explained

The bomb site isn’t all you’ll have to deal with.

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 has received its mid-season update. When it comes to new content, Season 5 Reloaded hasn’t rolled out as much as we’ve seen in previous seasons. With that being said, the Black Ops 6 beta is just around the corner, leaving fans with more than enough to remain occupied. When you load up MW3, you’ll be greeted with a new Cyber Attack mode and this guide has all the details you need to know before you play for the very first time.

Cyber Attack was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019,) where it quickly caught the eye of strategic players. With each passing round, the stakes remain high. Therefore, you’ll have to work with your team to outsmart the enemy squad.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Spear | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Torque 35 | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Slash | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cataclysm | Call of Duty: Warzone – Recon Flyover Public Event Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the STG Assault Rifle | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Static-HV Submachine Gun | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bounty Contest Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

How to play Cyber Attack in Modern Warfare 3

In this mode, there are no respawns, so you’ll have to play tactically. Both teams will fight to gain control of an EMP device placed in the middle of the map. Once your team has retrieved the device, plant it at the enemy’s data center. If a player on the opposing team claims the device, they can then plant it at the opposite data center. The device carrier gets to make use of extra radar pings and players can revive fallen teammates. Teams switch sides every two rounds, and the first team to win five rounds claims the match victory.

This isn’t the only mode Cyber Attack fans will be interested in. New to the Call of Duty franchise with the Season 5 Reloaded update is Defuse or Destroy. This round-based objective playlist is similar to Search and Destroy, but each round begins with the bomb already planted at one of two bomb sites.

Cyber Attack is likely to stick around for the remainder of MW3 Season 5.