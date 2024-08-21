MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Torque 35

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has arrived and fans will know by now that new weapons are a certainty when it comes to mid-season updates. To unlock the Torque 35, you must complete any five of the Week 5 challenges listed in this guide.

Activision describes the Torque 35 as “a combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.” It possesses a red dot sight for improved accuracy, along with fast handling.

How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Use a Field Upgrade 15 times

Get 25 Operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a weapon

Get 10 quickscope kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle

Get 5 Operator kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4

Get 20 Operator kills with explosions

Get 10 Operator double kills

Get 5 Operator kills with killstreaks

Zombies

Get 300 Toxic Damage kills

Get 150 kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle

Get 300 kills with a scoped Battle Rifle

Get 75 kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4

Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans

Get 10 zombie kills without taking damage 20 times

Clear 5 infested Strongholds

How to unlock the Torque 35 in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts

Yet another reward will roll out when the Week 6 challenges go live on August 28, 2024.