MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Torque 35

mw3 and warzone unlock torque 35

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has arrived and fans will know by now that new weapons are a certainty when it comes to mid-season updates. To unlock the Torque 35, you must complete any five of the Week 5 challenges listed in this guide.

Activision describes the Torque 35 as “a combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.” It possesses a red dot sight for improved accuracy, along with fast handling.

How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

  • Use a Field Upgrade 15 times
  • Get 25 Operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a weapon
  • Get 10 quickscope kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle
  • Get 5 Operator kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4
  • Get 20 Operator kills with explosions
  • Get 10 Operator double kills
  • Get 5 Operator kills with killstreaks

Zombies

  • Get 300 Toxic Damage kills
  • Get 150 kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle
  • Get 300 kills with a scoped Battle Rifle
  • Get 75 kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4
  • Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans
  • Get 10 zombie kills without taking damage 20 times
  • Clear 5 infested Strongholds
How to unlock the Torque 35 in Warzone

Battle Royale

  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the South Region (Ground Zero)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
  • In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches
  • In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts
Yet another reward will roll out when the Week 6 challenges go live on August 28, 2024.

