MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Torque 35

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded has arrived and fans will know by now that new weapons are a certainty when it comes to mid-season updates. To unlock the Torque 35, you must complete any five of the Week 5 challenges listed in this guide.
Activision describes the Torque 35 as “a combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.” It possesses a red dot sight for improved accuracy, along with fast handling.
More Call of Duty guides
Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Slash | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Cataclysm | Call of Duty: Warzone – Recon Flyover Public Event Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock Mercury Weapon Prestige Camo | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the STG Assault Rifle | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Static-HV Submachine Gun | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Challenge Types and Rewards | Season 5 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bounty Contest Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |
How to unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Use a Field Upgrade 15 times
- Get 25 Operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a weapon
- Get 10 quickscope kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle
- Get 5 Operator kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4
- Get 20 Operator kills with explosions
- Get 10 Operator double kills
- Get 5 Operator kills with killstreaks
Zombies
- Get 300 Toxic Damage kills
- Get 150 kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle
- Get 300 kills with a scoped Battle Rifle
- Get 75 kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4
- Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans
- Get 10 zombie kills without taking damage 20 times
- Clear 5 infested Strongholds
How to unlock the Torque 35 in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator kills in the South Region (Ground Zero)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
- In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches
- In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts
Yet another reward will roll out when the Week 6 challenges go live on August 28, 2024.