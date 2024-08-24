MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Spear

The Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update brought two new weapons to the game and they’re far from the traditional assault rifle of submachine gun. The Torque 35 is a crossbow with customizable arrows and a red dot sight, while the Spear has joined the melee category. If you want to cause chaos in MW3 and Warzone with the Spear, this guide will tell you how to unlock it.

Activision wants you to “channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapons boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.” When you’re on the battlefield, you’ll have three throwable Spears to use. The best part is that they’re retrievable, so you can continue piercing your opponents without running out of ammo.

How to unlock the Spear in MW3 and Warzone

The Spear is unlocked via a new free sector which has been added to the battle pass with the Season 5 Reloaded update. You must complete all four challenges within the sector to unleash the Spear from behind its shackles. Along the way, you’ll earn extra rewards for completing the required quests which are as follows:

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Melee kills – Win It All Large Decal

Win It All Large Decal Get 3 Operator or Special Zombie kills with Throwing Knives – Coined Champion Emblem

Coined Champion Emblem Get Operator Melee Backstab kills or Special Zombie kills – 1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double XP Token Get 3 Operator or Special Zombie kills with the butt of a gun – Overtime Weapon Sticker

Overtime Weapon Sticker Earn all sector rewards – Spear

Once the Spear is in your arsenal, you can unlock the new Color Wave camo for getting 50 Operator kills with your new weapon. Then, this camo can be applied to any weapon of your choice. If you want to go all out, you can unlock Mastery camos for the Spear by completing more weapon-specific camo quests.