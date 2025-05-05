The Witcher 3 Devs Celebrate The Game’s 10th Anniversary

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been a beloved and cherished game. Years now since its release, fans have continued to praise the work CD Projekt Red put into this installment. If you have yet to play The Witcher 3, you are greatly missing out. With the game now hitting its 10th anniversary, developers at CD Projekt Red are celebrating online and even sharing a new piece of artwork.

I’m sure you’ve played and enjoyed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by now. It’s hard to imagine that it has been more than a decade since the game initially launched into the marketplace. CD Projekt Red is praising the game and its incredible accomplishments on X today by releasing a new piece of artwork. You can view the X post directly in the embed we have below.

https://twitter.com/thewitcher/status/1919331299153543611

That said, this isn’t the only way CD Projekt Red is celebrating this incredible accomplishment. It was late last year that the development studio unveiled plans to bring out a concert tour highlighting a mixture of visuals and music of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The tour kicks off this month and will continue through the first quarter of 2026.

So, you might have time before the concert hits an area near you to experience some of this game again. In a recent comment by Geralt’s voice, Doug Cockle reflected on how the game continues to be praised for a few reasons. One of which he offered was due to its incredible storytelling.

That said, the developers at CD Projekt Red are hard at work bringing out the next installment. We know that The Witcher 4 is in the works, and this time, Ciri will be the lead protagonist. Of course, to ensure that developers, especially newcomers, were up for the challenge to make this game, they returned and made a brand new quest for The Witcher 3. You can read more about their efforts to get into the mindset of developing a Witcher game by creating a new quest right here.