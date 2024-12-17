The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Is Being Celebrated With A Concert Tour

Can you believe it will be ten years since CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3? The video game was such a behemoth of a title when it launched. Players could dive into the game following Geralt of Rivia, who was in search of his adopted daughter, Ciri, all while the Wild Hunt continued to pursue her. It was such an epic tale, and one of the key components that made this game such a cherished masterpiece in so many players’ eyes is the soundtrack.

CD Projekt Red is looking to further celebrate this iconic title and its big decade anniversary throughout 2025. Taking to X, the developers unveiled that 2025 we will see a big tour featuring the music and artists from the Percival Band performing the soundtrack. For those unaware, this band of artists helped create the iconic music used for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now, they can transform their performances into live concerts for fans worldwide.

We don’t know too many details quite yet. The tour is said to kick off in May of 2025 and will hit various markets worldwide before finally ending in the first quarter of 2026. In this tour, you’re not going to just hear the iconic music of The Witcher 3, but you’ll also get an innovative blend of cutting-edge visuals and gameplay. We’re sure we will have plenty of fans eager to wait for the tickets to come on sale and notice what cities the band will be performing in.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red has been keeping busy. For instance, they unveiled a trailer for The Witcher 4 during The Game Awards. Earlier today, we reported that the game will be roughly the same map size as the quests from The Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 fans were also surprised with a 2.2 update released earlier this month.