The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Officially A Month Away From Launch

Time has a funny way of sneaking up on people. Just a month ago, we were all watching the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with bated breath to see what would be shown and what reveals could be made that would blow our minds. The answers we got were surprising, and we knew that even more surprises were on the way; we’d just have to wait for them. The good news, at the time, was that we were just two months away from release, which wasn’t that long in context. Fast forward to today, and we’re now officially ONE MONTH AWAY from the launch of the new console, and we’re pretty sure the internet is nearly boiling over with excitement.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5th, so the “final countdown” has truly begun, and once it arrives, there will be even more anticipation about not just getting the system but playing it and then finding out what we’ll be playing on it next. In terms of launch titles, the big game that will bring the most to the table, er, console, is Mario Kart World. This is the first new entry in the franchise on consoles since the Wii U, as they put an upgraded edition of the title on the Switch, which became its best-selling title ever.

For the new game, the “vibe” that Nintendo went for is open-world racing. Each of the tracks in the Grand Prix and Knockout Tour modes is connected, which means that the racing truly never stops, ensuring a blast for gamers once they dive in. Plus, the courses have never been bigger, there are new items, there’s a “Free Roam” mode to relax in, and more.

Focusing on the hardware itself, the Switch 2 has numerous improvements that many are eager for. There’s upgraded graphics and processing power, the internal storage is 256GB, which is WAY more than the OG Switch had, there’s voice chat and web cam capabilities, and so much more.

Overall, the hype for the new console has been insane. Sure, there have been detractors, but the pre-order insanity that’s happened all over the world pretty much spells out how much the console will sell at launch and beyond. There are some who say that it could be the biggest console launch in history.

As for what comes after, that’s where things get murky. We know that titles with Donkey Kong, Princess Zelda, and Kirby are on the way, but many series haven’t been revealed yet for new entries. Could we get them soon? We’ll find out as we draw closer to launch!