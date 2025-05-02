When Will The Next Nintendo Direct Be?

Here’s a piece of history to make you feel old. It’s been a month since the Nintendo Direct revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 in full! Can you believe it? It’s true, though, as that Direct happened on April 2nd, and we’re still dealing with the fallout from the event. There are people still talking about the pricing; there are many who are still trying to get pre-orders, there are some wondering if “the console is worth it,” and so on. However, for dedicated Nintendo fans, the biggest question as a whole is, “When are we going to get more games revealed?”

While it’s true that the Direct on April 2nd did reveal some key titles for the Nintendo Switch 2, it didn’t deliver as many big/shocking game announcements as people thought there would be. Sure, we got a new game starring Zelda, Kirby, and even Donkey Kong, but that was about it. Oh, and we got a special 3rd-party exclusive by FromSoftware, but again, that was it. If you place everything on a calendar for the year, you’ll see that the “official dates” for the big games basically end on July 17th. That means that August-December has nothing confirmed to them, and that’s where a Nintendo Direct would come in, typically.

So, when are we likely to get that next Direct? The safest bet is June, for the reason you’re likely thinking about. The Switch 2 releases on June 5th, and it would be very apropos for Nintendo to drop a Direct either before or after the Switch 2’s release, as it would help serve as a promotional tool for the console. For those who still haven’t “made the decision” to get it at launch or once restocks happen, seeing the big games that are still to come this year and next could help push them over the line.

Another way to look at this is that we need another Direct to not just show off new games but showcase more of the ones that were shown at the April 2nd Direct that only got the tiniest of teasers. It’d be shocking if the next Direct wasn’t another 40+ minute one, or even an hour, because Nintendo should have a lot to reveal.

They want gamers to be on the edge of their seats and counting down the days until the next big Nintendo Switch 2 game release, not unlike what fans got to enjoy during the OG Switch’s first year. Here’s hoping that happens.