Ahead Of Nintendo Switch 2 Launch, Company’s Stock Reaches New All-Time High

Admittedly, we don’t typically talk about stocks here on GameRanx, and for a simple reason. That reason is that it doesn’t typically matter what the “day-to-day” stock prices for a certain company are or aren’t. However, when it comes to huge shifts in stock prices or something happening with them that could affect a company long-term, that’s when it matters. In the case of Nintendo, it’s been riding a high recently due to the anticipation of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its arrival in about a month. That anticipation has led to a new all-time high for the company’s stock in Japan.

The chart below tracks this, and you’ll see not only the current state of the stock but also how Nintendo has looked over the years. This is the true “history of the company” regarding its stock, and it’s a very telling chart.

Nintendo stock bubbled up to an all-time high of 12,145 yen today in Japan (where it is Thursday afternoon, market is now closed). pic.twitter.com/4ub1QVQe2W — Dr. Serkan Toto (@serkantoto) May 1, 2025

For example, if you know your history, you’ll see that its two “low points” on the chart are when the Nintendo Gamecube was out, which had an incredible software lineup but didn’t do so well on the hardwide side, and the Wii U era, which was the performer in the company’s console history. However, once the original Nintendo Switch came out, everything changed. Suddenly, there was a sudden and ever-growing uptick, one that continues to this day.

That brings us to the Nintendo Switch 2 once more, which has gotten all manner of discussion from people since its full reveal one month ago. Many believed that the system’s high prices and games could harm Nintendo, potentially causing its stock to decline. Clearly, that’s not the case. Or, at least, it’s not the case at this current moment. What’s important to remember is that Japan is all but frothing at the mouth to get the new console and isn’t afraid to pay the cost of it.

If you recall, 2.2 million pre-orders were made in Japan via the Nintendo Store, and President Shuntaro Furukawa himself had to come forward and apologize to anyone who made a pre-order but won’t get a Switch 2 immediately because the company “didn’t expect” such a reaction from their home nation!

The original Switch is the best-selling console in Japan’s history, and this makes it clear that many within are hungry for the next one and the games it’ll bring. So, this stock price might continue to jump up, especially once the system releases on June 5th.