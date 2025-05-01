Several Devs Are Still Having To Wait For A Switch 2 Dev Kit

Nintendo fans knew early this year that April would be the month that the Nintendo company would pull back the veil. We got a sneak peek of Switch 2 at the start of the year, but April’s Nintendo Direct offered a breakdown of the console and the video games coming for it. However, while we know of some third-party games coming to the platform, there will be a lengthy wait for most developers to gain access to the console as they are put on standby for now when it comes to getting a Switch 2 dev kit.

We are waiting to see what is under the hood and what games could run on the device. For instance, the developers for the inZOI game had previously discussed bringing the game over to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. However, they are still waiting to see the device’s internals to determine if it can properly run on the platform.

Today, we’re coming across a Reddit reminder that developers are left waiting for a chance to obtain a Switch 2 dev kit. Right now, the official response from Nintendo is that they are not accepting any requests to access the development environment for the Nintendo Switch 2. That’s likely to change significantly once the device launches into the marketplace next month.

With the game console heading our way on June 5, 2025, developers won’t have to wait too long before they can start working on ports or new games entirely for the device. That said, we know some developers were entrusted with a dev kit.

For instance, we know that CD Projekt Red has access as they unveiled a port for Cyberpunk 2077 that will be released for the console at launch. Overall, don’t expect too many AA and indie games to grace the Nintendo Switch 2 platform at release. However, once the console launches and dev kits are more widely available, we’ll likely see an influx of port announcements.