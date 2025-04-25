inZOI Devs Are Interested In Bringing The Game To Switch 2

I’m sure you’ve come across this game already. inZOI has picked up a bit of steam online from fans as a new life simulation game. Most would consider this a big competitor to The Sims, but as it stands right now, the game is just in early access. We’ll have to see how this title evolves as developers continue working through the game. That said, it looks like we might see inZOI land on the Nintendo Switch 2 later.

Nintendo is coming off a big month. We knew long ago that April would be the month that Nintendo would pull back the veil. The Nintendo Direct highlighted not only more about the console hardware itself but also some of the video games coming to the platform. Since we have seen some notable big releases slated for the platform, players have been chiming in about some other games not yet confirmed. One of those games that has fans questioning its arrival is inZOI.

Speaking to Videogamer, inZOI’s game director, Hyungjun Kim, was asked about the possibility of seeing this game on the new Nintendo console. According to Kim, they are still waiting to see the specifications of the console. There’s a lot of uncertainty still for some developers about the console, and as it stands, they are going off some rumors.

It’s hard to say for sure since we don’t yet know the exact hardware specs of the Nintendo Switch 2. However, rumors suggest it may have RTX 2050-level performance. Given that inZOI currently requires relatively high specs, it would likely be difficult to run the game on the Switch [2] as-is. We are preparing to bring inZOI to various platforms, and if optimization for the Switch 2 is feasible based on its performance, we see it as a great opportunity to connect with even more players. – Hyungjun Kim

It’s noted that the Nintendo Switch has RTX 2050-level performance, which falls under the requirements for the game on PC. But that’s just based on rumors, as the devs are waiting for more information. Despite that, they would like to bring the game to more platforms.

So, it’s going to come down to optimization. If the developers feel confident that they can optimize the game for the Nintendo Switch 2, we’ll likely see it. That said, right now, inZOI is only on the PC platform through early access. We haven’t seen any news yet on a launch for console platforms. But when we do, hopefully, it will confirm that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the list.