InZOI Director Says The Sims Isn’t Their Competition

The Sims is a behemoth of a video game franchise. Decades running, fans still enjoy this life simulator to this day. But it’s soon going to potentially receive some stiff competition in the marketplace. If you have been following InZOI, then you know that March 28, 2025, will see the game finally land in the marketplace for the PC platform. As we get closer to that launch date, the game director behind the project wants to ensure fans that he does not see The Sims as just a competitor franchise.

InZOI is a life simulator game. It’s gained a lot of attention from its visuals alone, which are a more realistic offering than The Sims 4. Players craft up their protagonists and drop them into a world where you help unfold their own unique experiences and lifestyles. Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the visuals might entice more than a few fans of The Sims to give it a chance.

Speaking with PC Gamer, the game director behind this upcoming project, Hyungjun Kim, noted that he doesn’t see competition with The Sims but instead is simply offering players another life simulation game option to enjoy. Of course, they also have a lot of respect for The Sims and the developers that have built this franchise up.

We see Inzoi not as a competitor to The Sims, but rather as another option that fans of this genre can enjoy. We have great respect for the legacy The Sims has built over the years, since we know that reaching that much depth in such a short period of time is no easy task. This is due to the nature of life sim games which cover the vast and complex concept of ‘life,’ making it difficult to capture its every aspect. – Hyungjun Kim Our aim is to provide a different experience by highlighting our unique features. Inzoi is designed to allow players to freely shape the life they desire, using various creative tools. To achieve this, we have a realistic visual style powered by Unreal Engine 5, in-depth customization features, and AI-driven creative tools. We hope that players explore these features to bring their imaginations to life, become their own protagonists and live in those worlds. – Hyungjun Kim

Within the game, players oversee a neighborhood of their Zoi characters. Similar to other life simulator games out there, there are various needs you will have to address for your Zoi. This includes everything from hunger, sleep, energy, and social life. So, if you’re familiar with The Sims, you’ll likely already have the hang of this game when it launches.

This might be a welcomed release, as it doesn’t seem we are getting The Sims 5. Instead, EA is still focused on supporting The Sims 4. But as it stands, InZOI is only slated to launch on the PC platform this year. As mentioned, the game will be landing on PC platforms on March 28, 2025. However, there are plans to see the game come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms later.