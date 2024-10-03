The Sims 4 Life and Death Expansion Pack Unveiled

There is still a bit of a gut punch for some fans when it comes to The Sims franchise. It wasn’t long ago that we got the reveal of The Sims 5, which was officially not happening. However, developers hope you’ll still enjoy The Sims 4, especially as they will continue bringing out new content. One of the latest upcoming expansions is centered around death.

That’s right, there’s more content for your Sims beyond the grave. Thanks to a report from Variety, we’re getting some details about the new expansion pack called Life and Death coming our way this month. This expansion will cost you $39.99 and arrives on the Halloween holiday; how fitting.

Players will find a few features here to get excited about. For starters, there is now the ability to be reincarnated. How this will work is that throughout the Sim’s life, you’ll have to hit specific goals for them to unlock what they are calling the Soul’s Journey. With this journey completed, your sim will get to be reborn, which comes packed with their past Childhood Development skills, traits, and infant milestones.

Additionally, there is a new Reaper Profession where players can strive to become the Reaper. If they desire to make death more of their focus, this is a whole career for them to strive for. But if that’s going too far, there are jobs like morticians or funeral directors.

This is just the start of likely plenty of new content drops for The Sims 4 now that this is the main focus instead of The Sims 5. So, if you’re after something new to do within your Sims world, try this expansion when it launches on October 31, 2024.