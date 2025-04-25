Cyberpunk 2077 Wasn’t Easy Porting To The Switch 2 According To Dev

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s latest big RPG release. The game stumbled out of the gate badly. It was a laughing stock for a little while, with fans upset with how the game was rushed out. Fortunately, the developers managed to turn things around, and it has become a heavily praised gameplay experience. If you have yet to play it, the game is confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch.

This might be one of the big games players will purchase alongside their Nintendo Switch 2. According to one developer, it’s also a great way to show the power this console can pull off. However, in the same X post, CD Projekt Red’s Pawel Sasko stated that this game wasn’t easy to get going on the Nintendo Switch 2. Pawel was the quest director behind Cyberpunk 2077 and is currently directing the upcoming sequel.

Taking to X, Pawel noted that a ton of effort went into this game, with their best crew hammering it in. Fortunately, the outcome looks like it’s set to be a great experience and a benchmark for what the Nintendo Switch 2 could provide players. We’ll, of course, have to see for ourselves when the game launches.

This version of the game took a fucktone of effort, our best crew have been hammering it, and I’m so proud of the outcome 🔥



If you want to experience what NintendoSwitch2 can do, #Cyberpunk2077 is a hell of a benchmark 😤 https://t.co/yXmWoVFVGC — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 24, 2025

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Players can expect both to arrive in the marketplace on June 5, 2025. That said, we’re not sure if everyone who happened to even pre-order a console from Nintendo will get their console on time. As we reported, it looks like some consumers might not even get their consoles until after June 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, fans still hope other third-party games will come to the platform. One recent request fans have had is inZOI. A developer behind the game spoke about the possibility of the game coming to the platform and their current hesitations in confirming anything. You can read more about those comments right here.