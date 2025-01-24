Cyberpunk 2077 Has Finally Hit Overwhelmingly Positive On Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 was a behemoth of a video game in many players’ eyes. It was a new RPG title from the folks who delivered the incredible series The Witcher. Coming off The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was hyping up its cyberpunk futuristic RPG world and gameplay experiences. The public couldn’t wait to get their hands on it, and when they finally did, wow, was it ever in a mess.

This game needed a lot more time in the oven. The developers pushed it out unfinished, and it was clear that more than a few months were required to ensure it was in a decent state. Years of work were poured into the game. Future plans were scrapped to ensure that this game would be brought around. CD Projekt Red even had to work at bringing Cyberpunk 2077 back into the digital storefront on Sony, as it was promptly removed.

Of course, since then, CD Projekt Red has managed to turn it around. The game has had numerous updates that fix multiple issues, improve quality of life, and even release a DLC expansion to help give players a little more time in Night City. Now, it’s finally reached the overwhelmingly positive milestone on Steam.

Never dreamt it will be possible 🥺



Over 4 years after the release #Cyberpunk2077 hit Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam 😭



So thankful for your passion, memes, videos, reviews, articles, fan art, cosplay and mods. Much love my chooms! 😭 pic.twitter.com/YXs0AWvCYL — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) January 22, 2025

Pawel Sasko, who is currently the associate game director for CD Projekt Red and working on the sequel, shared the accomplishment on X. Looking back at it now, Pawel is thankful for all the passion fans have had for this game. Of course, now the focus is ensuring they can raise the bar with the next installment. We don’t have any marketing materials yet on this project, as the focus is on The Witcher 4. However, we know that the Boston studio is chipping away at the next game, and hopefully, it will not see a launch similar to its predecessor.