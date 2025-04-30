Nintendo Switch Games Getting Free Switch 2 Updates Revealed

Numerous reveals about the upcoming Switch 2 console have made it a huge talking point in the gaming community. However, one thing that continues to get people talking is the “Switch 2 Updates” that certain Nintendo Switch games will get. You all likely know about the “Switch 2 Editions” that will be released on the new console, which feature either big updates built in or you’ll get expanded content alongside the main game. For those titles, if you have the OG Switch version, you only need to pay a small fee to get the boost/expanded content. However, there are others where you won’t need to pay at all.

Nintendo has officially revealed the games that will get free updates on the Switch 2. You can see the list below. One of the first things you’ll notice is that there are plenty of big-name titles on there, including Mario games, ones from The Pokemon Company, and more. However, you’ll also notice that there are ones that are missing, including Monolith Soft titles, certain other classic Nintendo Switch games featuring iconic Nintendo characters, and so on:

Nintendo confirmed which Switch games will receive free updates on Switch 2.



Some will improve performance & others will add gameshare.



Games with no Free Updates or Switch 2 Edition (yet):



Xenoblade series, Fire Emblem, Smash Ultimate, Animal Crossing, Splatoon 3… pic.twitter.com/2XYW2hkyQu — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 30, 2025

To be fair, it’s not impossible that some of these other titles won’t get free updates announced later. After all, The Big N is focused right now on its upcoming system, so the past games, outside of the ones getting “Switch 2 Editions,” aren’t exactly a focus right now. Even still, the fact that some of the Switch’s iconic lineup are getting boosts is great news. The backward compatibility reveal is a huge selling point for the Switch 2, as you’ll be able to play 99% of the Switch’s games on the new system.

That’ll be a boon for those who want the new system for some of the new games, but also want to enjoy the previous generations’ titles while we wait for other new games to be released.

Speaking of which, Nintendo has been dropping “Creator Voice” chats recently about Switch 2 titles, with more coming in May. The hope from many fans is that another thing that’s incoming is another Nintendo Direct.

After all, while the Switch 2 reveal event four weeks ago was a big moment, it didn’t reveal many 1st party exclusives, which surprised many. A new Direct would likely focus solely on new titles of a 1st and 3rd-party nature, thus fleshing out the lineup a little bit more, especially regarding what’s coming in the back half of the year and in 2026. Only time will tell when it happens, though.