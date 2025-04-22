The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Has Quests Exclusively Locked Behind Deluxe Edition

There was so much hype and speculation that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was coming to the marketplace. While the game was essentially all but officially confirmed, it was just yesterday that Bethesda broke the news. They unveiled a stream that would take place today to unveil something in store for fans of the Oblivion installment.

Fortunately, that news came today, along with the reveal of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which also shadow-dropped today. Fans worldwide can start diving into this epic RPG adventure all over again or for the very first time. A lot of attention went into the game so that it not only has an overhaul in the visuals department but also some quality-of-life improvements.

But what you might find surprising is that this game has a Deluxe Edition available. While the base game comes loaded with the original DLC and the enhancements, which you can read more about right here, there are a few things locked away. Those who want everything might be keen on picking up The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition.

Thanks to Bethesda, we’re getting a breakdown of everything you can expect with this Deluxe Edition. You’ll find that players will get the base game and new quests for unique digital Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon Amors, Weapons, and Horse Armor Sets. Meanwhile, you’ll also get a digital artbook and a soundtrack app. Furthermore, if you have the base game or enjoy this title through Xbox Game Pass, you can purchase an upgrade for $9.99.

If you, by chance, missed out on the actual reveal trailer for the game, you can find that in the video embedded below. You can find The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms.