Roblox Introduces Unique Regional Pricing System

One could argue that there’s never been more of a focus on the “global economy” due to events happening in the United States government and beyond via tariffs and inflation. Just when you think that something is going to “stabilize,” other things go wrong, and it makes you wonder what will happen next. Even in the video game space, this has happened, as shown by events like the Nintendo Switch 2’s console price being in doubt for a while. Roblox isn’t immune to this either, but it’s also willing to adjust some things so that creators who use microtransactions for their games or worlds can be fair to customers while also making money where possible.

As revealed in a new blog post, the Roblox team has initiated “regional pricing.” Meaning that you can now put a specific price on things that will vary from country to country. So, for example, you could do a different scaling of pricing for the US and then the UK to reflect what the “state of their currency” is.

Here’s what the team had to say in its blog post:

“Regional Pricing offers users prices that are more reflective of their local economy, rather than paying the same price regardless of where they are. For example, without Regional Pricing, users in Vietnam or Brazil would pay the same price as users in the United States to access an experience’s economy. With Regional Pricing enabled, prices are automatically optimized for each user’s local economy and updated periodically as Roblox’s virtual economy—and the global economy in the physical world—shifts. Creators set the base price of their in-game items and retain complete control over which are priced regionally. From there, Roblox automatically applies the optimal region-specific prices for those in-game items as economic factors fluctuate.”

In other words, the team is using this pricing system to help make things fair all over, which is honestly a great idea given recent world events. Not to mention, the state of currency in many countries isn’t as strong as it once was, and gamers especially have been having to make clear choices on what they can buy and what they shouldn’t.

Another way to look at this is that if you have a good customer base in, say, France, you could intentionally lower prices there so that your fanbase will keep buying stuff for your game while not breaking the bank, ensuring they’ll be repeat customers down the line.

Read the blog post for the full breakdown of the system.