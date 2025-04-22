Have A Million Roblox Users Been Hacked?

One of the natural “risks” we take when we use the internet, no matter what we use it for, is that at any point in time, we could make a mistake that gets us in the “crosshairs” of certain criminals. In this specific case, we’re talking about groups like hackers and infostealers who want nothing more than to get our personal data and then profit from it. You all know many of the scams that they use, but they are known to get more sophisticated than you think, and that’s why around 900,000 Roblox accounts may have had their info leaked on a known criminal forum.

The reveal comes from CyberNews, which revealed that through “stealer logs,” a massive amount of accounts may have been posted “for sale” to those who don’t mind using that information for their own purposes. Now, to be clear, Roblox itself hasn’t been hacked, as that would be a much larger piece of news. Instead, this is a calculated attack on machines that were infected with a key piece of malware, which took data from the user accounts while they were active.

So, to paint you a picture, it was done when players were typing on their machines or when making purchases in the game. That might seem innocuous enough as it’s a “standard thing to do” when playing the title, but it’s enough to get information and see what you can do with it. While it’s impossible to know what the “Stealer Log” contains for each account, it can be anything from what you typed in for your credit card to make a microtransaction purchase to getting your password for your login or something equally as important.

If that is the case, then the person buying the “Stealer Log” can use that for their own purposes, including using your account without your permission, buying things without you realizing it until it’s too late, and so on.

Now, the good news here is that CyberNews admits that the leak might be inaccurate. The game company itself hasn’t made a statement about the potential leak, and the CyberNews team is still trying to verify it. However, you can use this potentially bad news to ensure that this doesn’t happen to you in the future. Having good passwords, not downloading programs that you’re not 100% sure about, and so on can make a big difference in avoiding any hacks on your system.

We’ll keep you updated on this situation as it progresses.