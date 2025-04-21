Roblox Hit Another Player Record Over The Weekend

Picture right now the game that you’ve been playing a lot recently. It doesn’t matter what system it’s on or even how old the game is. Just picture it and then ask yourself this question: “How many other people are playing this game in the world right now?” The answer you get may surprise you on many levels. You might be playing a “super popular title that’s sold millions of units,” and yet, on that day, it’s only being played by a couple of hundred thousand people. Then, with something like Roblox, a seemingly random Saturday could end up becoming the all-time concurrent player record.

Such is the case, once again, with this past Saturday. In the lead-up to Easter Sunday, the game had a concurrent player base of 13.5 million people! That’s right, over 13.5 million people globally were playing Roblox AT THE SAME TIME! Now, if some of this sounds familiar, you might recall us doing a piece like this back in March, and we did that for good reason. That reason was that on March 29th, the previous record for concurrent players had been broken the day after “The Hunt” had been completed. We found that ironic at the time.

In this case, though, with so many people being off for a holiday, it makes sense that kids and adults would jump onto the title to try and have a relaxing weekend and just have fun. People are allowed to relax and have fun, you know.

Roblox reached a new all-time high for concurrent user count on Saturday, April 19th, 2025, with 13,564,533 players across all games and experiences on the platform! 📈 $RBLX



The previous record was 13,015,298 set on Saturday, March 29th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/Z03oxKF7Eq — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) April 19, 2025

So, what does this mean for the game overall? That’s a great question and one that has a multitude of answers, depending on how you want to view it. First, we can say that the game still has an incredibly loyal fan base. Plus, when you guess the numbers that it might have gotten on Sunday-Friday, you get a good estimation of just how popular the title is and how many people play it globally on any given week.

Second, we can say that recent controversies haven’t put a “big dent” in the game’s player count. Sure, there are always those who will leave when certain events happen, and they’ve been happening plenty recently, but the core fanbase is still there, and the company is likely very grateful for that.

Finally, and arguably most important, while this player count is nice, it’s important to note that the game itself is still not profitable, which is mind-blowing, but it proves that just because a lot of people are playing your game,it doesn’t mean you’re making money off them.