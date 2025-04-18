Roblox Team Warns Of New “Phishing Scam” Affecting Some Players

Security in the digital age is something that many of us fight for in various ways. As in, we do what we can to keep our information safe, to ensure it doesn’t fall into the hands of hackers, and so on. Sometimes, it’s as simple as having a good password and not downloading suspicious programs that you happen to come across. However, there are other attempts to get your information that can be a bit more clever in how they get to you. Such as saying they’re from official sources, like the team at Roblox, and that you need to do certain things to help save your account.

Yes, that’s a scam, and it happens to more people than you might think. However, once people catch onto it, they start spreading the word about it, so you don’t get caught in the crossfire. To that end, the Roblox dev team posted a new security blog post about the latest phishing attempts happening on the site:

“We have been notified of a phishing scam impersonating Roblox Security Alert. This fraudulent email directs users to a fake “Reset Password” page. This page mimics the Roblox recovery flow and may even display your Roblox account’s username and avatar to make the phishing attack appear more convincing. If you did not receive the email or did not fill out the form with your information, such as your username and password, there is no risk to your account, and no further action is required from your side.”

The team makes it clear that if you DID partake in this by accident, the best thing for you to do is reset your password or contact the support team for aid.

We can speak from personal experience that some of these phishing scams can be very detailed in the emails they send people. They use official logos for companies like Amazon and attempt to frame it as though you NEED to do what they’re asking if you wish to save your account. Yet, you must resist that urge, and there are ways to tell that this is fake.

For example, many times, these scam emails will have email addresses that don’t have the company’s name on them. That’s a big tell. Another is simply trying to do what they say you can’t do, like logging into your account to prove that it’s okay or checking your bill to see if everything really is paid off or not.

Just take a breath and do a little test, and that should prevent your info from being stolen.