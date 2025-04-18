The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle Has A Time Limit For Purchase

It’s very telling that we’re still getting important Nintendo Switch 2 news weeks after it had its big reveal via a Nintendo Direct. The big news today is that the system will be the same price in the United States at $449 and that it won’t be affected, for now, by tariffs. Furthermore, we know that pre-orders for the system will happen on April 24th in the United States. However, as some are now realizing, the special launch bundle that comes with Mario Kart World will have a bit of a “catch” attached to it in terms of how long it’s out…

By that, we’re referring to how in yesterday’s special Direct about the racing game, Nintendo revealed that the bundle will only be available until Fall 2025 “while supplies last.” That means that this is truly a limited-time offer and that they won’t just be restocking it infinitely.

This might be a surprise for some gamers, as the OG Switch had plenty of bundles with various games throughout its lifetime, and it was one of the big selling points of the system to many. However, you need to remember that this happened over time. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting ready for arguably the biggest launch in gaming history, and Nintendo is trying to “be nice” while also making money off its new system’s launch day.

To that end, it’s not impossible that the bundle will return, or that we’ll get a different bundle with one of the “lower-priced” games, such as one with Donkey Kong that’s coming out in July. It’s just that we’ll have to wait and see where this all goes.

Plus, as the Direct showed yesterday, Mario Kart World is definitely a title you’ll want at launch. The game is incredibly deep and has numerous new features, not to mention new items to use and characters to play as for gamers to enjoy. The “Free Roam” mode alone will likely occupy much of your time as you roam around the game world with friends or by yourself. You can take pictures, complete missions, and just have fun doing whatever you want.

Now, the bundle with the game and the Switch 2 is a big savings, so you can bet that the pre-orders for it will fly off the shelves. So the real question is how many units Nintendo brought to the table so that it could get a good number of these bundles out there. Only time will tell!