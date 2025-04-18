Nintendo Switch 2 United States Pre-order Announcement Comes With Price Increases

The Nintendo company has had a big month so far. At the beginning of April, we were finally greeted with the big Nintendo Direct presentation. This was a presentation we had marked on our calendars since the start of the year. We knew Nintendo would be pulling the veil back and fully showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2 and the games coming for the platform. However, it wasn’t long after that the pre-orders were put on hold in the United States.

We won’t get into the politics of it all right here. Instead, the tariffs caused a lot of uncertainty. As a result, Nintendo decided to hold off allowing consumers within the United States to pre-order a console. Today, the official Nintendo website finally confirmed when consumers in the country can proceed with the pre-order. The big date to mark down is that retailer pre-orders will begin on April 24, 2025.

You can go ahead with the pre-order at a retailer next week. However, it’s worth noting that there were some price adjustments. Unfortunately, we will be paying a little more due to the current changes in the market. That said, it was already confirmed that the console units, the Mario Kart World bundle, and the games Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will remain at the same price.

However, there will be a price increase for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories. So, if you had your eye on some of the accessories, you might want to check out the new price tags that will come with them in the United States. Fortunately, Nintendo did highlight the new suggested retail price as it stands for April 18, 2025. You can find the full breakdown as listed on the official Nintendo website below. At the very least, you won’t pay even more to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2.

New Suggested Retail Pricing – As of April 18, 2025