Todd Howard Reaffirms Bethesda Is Currently Developing The Elder Scrolls 6

Elder Scrolls fans were anticipating news related to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion game this week. There were so many rumors and leaks suggesting that Bethesda was going to announce and shadow-drop this installment via a new remastered edition. That came to fruition and fortunately, we did get a brief mention of The Elder Scrolls 6 during this reveal.

Bethesda took the web today and released a new video highlighting the newly announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered edition and confirming that you can all play it today. So there was no waiting around for its eventual release after confirming a remastered edition had been in the works. That, I’m sure, was more than welcome news for fans wanting to either replay this RPG all over again or experience it for the first time.

Now, the focus during the video was the Oblivion installment. But Bethesda’s Todd Howard took the time to mention The Elder Scrolls 6 briefly. Don’t get too excited; there wasn’t any big game unveiling outside of the Oblivion remastered edition. Instead, Todd only noted that they were still working on the next game. So, at least we know its still currently in the works and hopefully that means more news is coming sooner rather than later.

It’s been ages since we first saw the official announcement of The Elder Scrolls 6. More specifically, that initial announcement came over five years ago. You can still view the announcement teaser online, which we have embedded below. Beyond that, we didn’t get any insight into what exactly this chapter would entail, with Bethesda still keeping a tight lid on things today.

We might be in the dark for a little while now, but at this point, any mention of the game project is welcomed. For now, fans can dive into The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Meanwhile, if you want everything that game has to offer, you’ll want to check in on the Deluxe Edition, which comes packed with some exclusive content.