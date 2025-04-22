Roblox Offering “Extended Services” For Creators With Big Projects

When you look at all that Roblox has done and all that it’s hoping to do in the future, you might think that there’s “nothing they can’t do.” Except, we know that this isn’t true for multiple reasons. The first one is obvious: everyone has a limit. Second, we know that the dev team is continually updating things because of the need to upgrade features they couldn’t improve upon in the past. Finally, when you’re dealing with around 85 million active users, 13 million of which can be online at the same time, you’re pushing the power of your servers to the limit.

That last one is the focus that we’ll have here. You don’t often think about the Roblox servers when you’re playing online, but they are an important part of what makes the game tick. Within them, or more accurately, without them running as well as they do now, the game wouldn’t exist. However, certain creators have been trying to “up the ante” with their own creations and ensure that they’re making the best possible experiences. That’s not a bad thing! However, as the dev team noted in a new blog post, some new “Extended Services” will be offered to those creators to help make things even better for them…at a price, of course:

“As our ecosystem grows, many of you are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on the platform by creating more ambitious and immersive experiences. We have heard from many of you about the need to purchase additional service usage to support your experiences. That’s why we’re introducing Roblox Extended Services – an option for those with very large experiences to purchase and obtain additional service usage beyond the platform limit. Other services will be announced as they are made available. These services will include the ability to purchase capabilities like additional DataStores Access and Storage, GenAI technology, MemoryStores, and more.”

The main goal of this is that creators can get everything “in-house” versus having to go to other places to get better storage and server space. It’s unsurprising that the dev team would want this, as they want to get every dollar possible without having to capitulate to other brands for their services.

However, there are some players online who wonder if this is the “first step” toward something more nefarious. At present, it doesn’t seem that way, but it is something to keep an eye out for. For now, though, this will only impact a limited number of creators, so the “ripple effect” might be small for now.