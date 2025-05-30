Nintendo Switch 2 Parental Controls Updated Including Access To Video GameChat

We’re just days away now before we finally see the Nintendo Switch 2 console drop into the marketplace. Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new system. However, if you’re a parent, rest assured that there will be more than a few Nintendo Switch 2 parental controls at your disposal. Here’s what we know so far.

Nintendo has recently updated the parental control app. We’re finding this out thanks to the folks at The Verge. However, you can get a full breakdown of all the features that parents will have through the official Nintendo website right here. That said, if you’re a little cautious about this console, especially with the video camera feature for using GameChat, Nintendo wants to ensure that you’ll have complete control over who your child is communicating with.

There are the standard features you would expect in the application. You’ll be able to monitor how much playtime a child has on the console, determine if the game is suitable for play, and set various limits on what they can do on the system. But another significant feature that you’ll want to make note of is the new GameChat service.

When Nintendo revealed the new Nintendo Switch 2, it came with the confirmation of a communication feature called GameChat. Finally, friends and families can communicate through microphones or even the new camera system. Video chats will be accessible on this system, allowing players to not only watch each other’s gameplay but also see and communicate with one another.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 parental controls offer a few settings within the GameChat feature. You’ll be able to see who your child is chatting with, and if they are under the age of 16, they’ll be required to obtain approval from their parent or guardian to add to their friend list. Likewise, each video chat request will be sent to your app for permission, and you’ll get to view the GameChat history.

So, it appears that there are plenty of restrictions available to ensure your child’s safety and communication with approved contacts on their friend list. However, as mentioned, we don’t have long to wait before the console units become available. If you haven’t pre-ordered a unit, there’s a chance you’ll find stock available on Target, which you can read more about here. Likewise, the big game that players might be enjoying at launch is Mario Kart World, which might have leaked out an unannounced game mode.