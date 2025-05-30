Multiversus Officially Shuts Down Today

The “death” of a video game should almost never be celebrated. Even if you weren’t a fan of the title, the games themselves were made by various people who put a lot of effort into making everything shine as good as possible. However, that doesn’t mean that there can’t be lessons learned from the failures of certain titles, and Multiversus is one such title that needs to be learned from. The game went from a “super successful beta experiment” to a “massive failure” in just a few months. Fast forward to now, and the game is about to fully shut down for good.

Yes, today is the official “last day” to enjoy the game before its servers shut down, and you can’t truly play it anymore outside of its basic offline modes. What that means for gamers is that if you did one to get in “one last fight,” now is the time.

If you’re more interested in the “lessons” this game can provide, we’ll happily break it all down. Multiversus came in red hot. It had an epic trailer that highlighted the 2v2 combat that would define the game. Any property that was under the Warner Bros Discovery banner was on the table, and that included characters like Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, Wonder Woman, Beetlejuice, Agent Smith, the Powerpuff Girls, and so on.

When the game was in beta, the team at Player First Games offered special “packages” for people to buy, as it was a free-to-play game, and it helped get the game a lot of buzz due to how much it sold. Then, randomly, the game shut down fully for months until it relaunched several months later. When it came back, the gameplay was much wonkier, and the microtransactions that were already within it were now out of control.

The team had the game in a “good state” during beta, so no one understood how things had gotten so much worse. Depending on which report you believe, it was either Player First Games who screwed up or Warner Bros for pushing microtransactions even more to cover the costs of getting all these characters into the game. Sure enough, a few months after relaunching, the game had taken a massive loss in profits, and Warner Bros Discovery decided to pull the plug instead of trying to save it.

What’s sad here is that the game did have plenty of potential. The roster was incredibly unique, and many were interested in seeing who came next. Now, it’ll just be another “What If?” question for players to ask one another.