Multiversus Studio Head Tony Huynh Addresses The Community Amid Rumors & Threats Vs. Him

Nothing about this situation will make Multiversus or its community better.

Less than a year ago, WB Games purchased Player First Games, the studio behind their free-to-play crossover platform fighting game Multiversus. Last week, Player First Games announced they would close the game this May. As a result, a sudden flurry of readers has compelled Player First Games’ co-founder Tony Huynh to respond.

The rumors spread over the weekend, in the fallout of an alleged leak of new characters that were supposed to be added but are now cancelled. Even here, the alleged leakers seem evasive over particular details of what happened. But those who don’t catch up to Multiversus should understand the basics of the situation which are out in the open.

The game launched at a successful open beta, only for the game to disappear for a year. In its official launch, players found many mechanics and other details changed, and they weren’t as happy with it. Player First Game struggled to retain players as their attempts to monetize using costumes and Early Access failed. Last November, WB Games pointed to them as the reason for their nearly $ 100 million loss that quarter.

A lot of these leakers expressed their disagreements about Player First Games’ monetization, character choices, and other game design decisions. But they seemed unanimous in pinning the blame on Tony Huynh, making it clear they did not blame WB Games.

Subsequently, one of the Multiversus leakers, AusilMV, came out to debunk these claims, saying:

“A lot of (negative) information surrounding Tony has been released recently, but this is just not true. Please do not use the shutdown as a reason to act as a source and/or spread false information.”

This all snowballed into Tony making a statement on Twitter. In it, he thanked the players, expressed his sadness about the pending cancellation, and apologized for not saying anything sooner. He then explained that a lot of things go into choosing playable characters, and Banana Guard was not added in at the expense of other characters.

He then said this:

“I don’t have the power some you think I do. PFG is a highly collaborative team and ideas are encouraged and can come from anyone and we promote delivering value to players.

I also hope that the community notices that we try to listen and act. Like any developer we’re limited by time and resources.

I know that this is painful for everyone, and I know every member of PFG feels it too, but I have to call this out, you’re entitled to what you say and think, but when there are threats to harm it’s crossing the line. I hope that you can take a step back and realize that this is an extremely sad time for the team. I am in deep mourning for the game. Nobody wanted this outcome and it wasn’t from lack of caring or effort.”

As of this moment, it isn’t clear what claims were factually true, which are partly true or exaggerated, which come from misinterpreted statements, and what are just flat out fabrications. But Huynh is insinuating he an other Player First Games’ staff are now being threatened as a result of this. This will not bring about a revival of Multiversus or bring light to what’s really happened.

We hope more facts come to light, hopefully if Player First Games can clear up all misunderstandings themselves. But this whole situation is a black mark on the Multiversus community, and the FGC in general.