Elden Ring: Nightreign – How To Beat The Night Idol Easily

The Night Idol is a secret solo-only story boss encounter you’ll fight when unlocking the Revenant character in Elden Ring: Nightreign. This is a unique fight because the Night Idol summons a squad of three powerful allies to defend her — and you have to fight her by yourself. This can be a tricky fight for some characters, but the right characters can make this battle a total breeze. If you’re struggling to defeat the Night Idol and want to just unlock the Revenant right now, here’s what you need to know.

Before taking on the Night Idol, you’ll need to defeat the first Night Lord and unlock the Duchess playable character. The first Night Lord expedition is required to progress and unlock additional Night Lords — and after beating the boss, you’ll gain a unique item called the Old Pocketwatch. Use it on the Priestess in the Roundtable Hold to unlock the Duchess permanently. Next, we’ll need to begin the Revenant quest, which is available after you gain the Duchess. Here’s what you need to know.

How To Unlock The Revenant

The Revenant character can be unlocked after unlocking the Duchess — which we explain above — and can be unlocked anytime after.

Purchase the Besmirched Frame from the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold . After that, talk to the phantom girl in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold.

from the in the . After that, talk to the phantom girl in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. You’ll teleport to the Tutorial area to fight her and three spirit summons.

The girl is the Night Idol and defeating her unlocks her as a playable character. The tricky part is actually winning this fight. Using any melee character, this battle can be extremely tricky. There’s a way to make it very, very easy.

How To Beat The Night Idol

To unlock the Revenant, you must defeat the Night Idol boss solo. For many melee characters or slow-moving heroes, that can be difficult. The Spirit Summon allies are very large and mobile, and she can (eventually) summon more once they’re defeated. She has almost no melee combat capabilities, but she doesn’t need them. Her team is enough.

To make this fight easy, follow these steps.

Select the Ironeye (Archer) character. This character starts with a bow and has useful ranged skills.

(Archer) character. This character starts with a bow and has useful ranged skills. The giant skeleton has the most dangerous ranged attacks. Target it first. Use the Marked Character Skill to apply a temporary weakpoint (in melee range) to the slow skeleton monster, then plink away with arrows until its down.

Finish off the other two spirit summons next. The small, nimble character is the most dangerous for the Ironeye. Take them out first, then the giant with the hammer. When the party is wiped out, focus on the Night Idol.

The Night Idol has limited magic attacks and basically no melee combat skills. Stay at long-range and use Marked to weaken her. She’ll dodge often, but you’ll still hit her more often than not.

If you’re quick, you can take down the Night Idol before she summons more help. Keep shooting her with arrows and Marking her to make this fight a breeze. She’ll try to close the distance between you and her, so keep moving backwards and kiting her, dodging her magic attacks — which are very limited — until she’s down.

Defeating the Night Idol will permanently unlock the Revenant as a playable character. As a character she’s also much more useful, with the ability to raise ghosts and to revive all party members at the same time while applying invulnerability to her spirit team.