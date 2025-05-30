Elden Ring: Nightreign – How To Unlock the Duchess & Revenant | Secret Characters Guide

There are two unlockable characters in Elden Ring: Nightreign, pushing the roster of playable heroes from 6 to a total of 8. Both characters are optional unlocks that only appear after you defeat the first Nightlord. The two new characters are the Duchess and the Revenant — two jobs for advanced players with some very unique abilities. The Duchess is an extremely mobile dexterity hero with high proficiency in dagger and enough intelligence to employ Sorcery magic in combat. She has a unique dodge animation, giving her the ability to dodge twice rapidly to avoid damage or turn herself invisible. Her character skill allows you to rewind time and apply damage from all attacks on the same enemy — it’s a wildly strong skill if you use it at just the right time.

The Revenant is even more unique. This support character summons spirits or revives the ghosts of fallen enemies to fight for her. She has ridiculously low HP, but her skills can be essential with the right team — her Ultimate revives all fallen allies and makes her spirit summons invulnerable for a short time. If you’ve got the guts to try out the Revenant, she can be one of the best characters for the right situation.

How To Unlock The Duchess

The Duchess is a complex, quick-footed dexterity character with fast-actions and powerful skills — a dagger-oriented character with powerful affinity for sorcery.

Duchess Unlock Steps :

: Defeat the first Nightlord boss ( Tricephalos Expedition ) to acquire the “ Old Pocketwatch ” item.

) to acquire the “ ” item. In the Roundtable Hold , give the item to the Priestess — this triggers a cutscene.

, give the item to the — this triggers a cutscene. The Priestess will reveal herself — she was the Duchess. She becomes permanently unlocked after this cutscene.

The Duchess is an extremely mobile character with the ability to deal high damage or escape dangerous situations.

Preferences : Daggers, Sorceries

: Daggers, Sorceries Passive: Magnificent Poise – Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary. Reduces stamina reduction from attacks and evasive actions. Allows up to two consecutive evasive actions.

– Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary. Reduces stamina reduction from attacks and evasive actions. Allows up to two consecutive evasive actions. Character Skill: Restage – Stage reprisal of recent occurrences to damage nearby foes. Damage to phantoms affects original. This skill can be used at any time.

– Stage reprisal of recent occurrences to damage nearby foes. Damage to phantoms affects original. This skill can be used at any time. Ultimate Art: Finale – Obscure self and surrounding allies to hide from foes. Enemies lose track of the caster, wandering aimlessly or becoming prone to leaving themselves vulnerable.

How To Unlock The Revenant

The Revenant is a unique damage-dealing class that summons spirits to overwhelm enemies. This is a support class with high DPS ability — she’s weak in all other ways, so this class is especially designed for advanced players.

Revenant Unlock Steps :

: After unlocking the Duchess class, perform another expedition and reset the Roundtable Hold. (This step may not be necessary.)

class, perform another expedition and reset the Roundtable Hold. (This step may not be necessary.) At the Roundtable Hold , go to the Small Jar Bazaar and purchase the item “ Besmirched Frame ” from the vendor.

, go to the and purchase the item “ ” from the vendor. Find a female phantom in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. Interact with her to teleport to the Tutorial Zone .

in the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. Interact with her to teleport to the . In this area, you’ll fight the Revenant and three spirit summons. Defeat all of them to unlock the Revenant permanently.

The Revenant has the ability to revive defeated enemies as allies, summon spirit allies and make your spirit party temporarily immortal.

Preferences : N/A.

: N/A. Passive Ability: Necromancy – Raise enemy ghosts to fight as allies. Ghosts are summoned to fight, but are fleeting and disappear after some time.

– Raise enemy ghosts to fight as allies. Ghosts are summoned to fight, but are fleeting and disappear after some time. Character Skill: Summon Spirit – Play lyre to summon fallen family to rally in battle. Choose to summon Helen the agile page, Frederik the burly cook, or Sebastian the doting butler.

– Play lyre to summon fallen family to rally in battle. Choose to summon Helen the agile page, Frederik the burly cook, or Sebastian the doting butler. Ultimate Skill: Immortal March – Release vengeful ire to make self and nearby allies immortal. Revives near-death allies, and transforms family into immortal warriors.

These are the only two additional characters you can unlock so far. Both can be unlocked relatively early, and they’re both powerful additions to your roster — even if they’re high-risk, high-reward characters.