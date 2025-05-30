Roblox Italian Brainrot Starter Guide

If you were given the tools to make any video game you wanted, what would you make? It sounds like a simple question, we grant you, but if you really think about it, it’s rather difficult to answer sometimes. After all, if we were given the proper tools to truly make any game we wanted, why would we do anything but our biggest ideas and dreams? Why wouldn’t we push things to the moon to see just how far we could go and how many people would travel with us on it? Or, you could make Roblox Italian Brainrot, which is the opposite side of that kind of creativity.

Yeah, we’re not holding back on this one because many within this gaming universe aren’t holding back, either. The game is what you might call “garbage tier” in terms of both looks and gameplay. If you don’t know, Roblox Italian Brainrot is a game where you go to a location, press a button, hear an audio clue, and then have to decide which door/image to go through to progress. The problem is that the game is based on memes that use AI art to create really weird images of animals and people. Thus, unlike many other games in the universe, it clearly didn’t take that long to come up with this, and the effort into making the game stand out visually is minimal due to AI assistance.

The dev team actually posted a video about this game on their official Twitter handle at one point, and many gamers complained about it because they were supporting a title with such huge AI influences. One of the ironies to that is the dev team is starting to implement a 3D AI tool so that gamers can create their games more easily, but it’s more about 3D models than images, so you could give that one a pass.

To be fair to the game itself, it is more than just sound effects and AI images. If you push through the “brain rot” and get to the end of the “track,” you’ll find yourself in an amusement park where you can have fun. There’s even an obstacle course to run along the way.

Whether you enjoy such a game is up to you, but the option is there. However, what this also shows is that some people choose to embrace “meme culture” over going for something truly special in game design. The tools are there to use as you wish. So, if you feel you can do better, have at it.