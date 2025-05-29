Another Roblox Lawsuit Questions Safety Protocols For Younger Members

A repeated occurrence that has been happening in 2025 with Roblox is that it is getting sued. No company ever wants to get sued, but it often happens. To be fair, there are times when the suits are frivolous and are nothing more than “shakedowns” to see if they can get something out of the company in question. In contrast, the ones that have been put up against this particular gaming company have been incredibly serious and have called into question just how safe it is for someone to play the game if you’re of a certain age. That is indeed the question raised by the newest lawsuit.

The lawsuit itself was filed in Wabash County, Indiana, as reported by WTHITV, and accused the gaming company of failing to protect a minor from a predator. We won’t get into the specifics of things for obvious reasons, but needless to say, it was really bad. It was so bad that there needed to be a lawsuit filed, so take a hint.

What was clear via this particular lawsuit was that the game was the “method” by which the adult found the child multiple times, which is not the first time that the game has been called out for such things. In fact, the law firm behind this particular lawsuit has sued Roblox three other times! You could say that they’re determined to “make a dent” in the company and what it’s been doing.

Or, in this case, what it hasn’t been doing.

There have been numerous groups, including concerned parents from all over the world, who have been harping on the true lack of protection for the game’s younger audience. Over 40% of the game’s player base is under 13, and many have called out certain features that can be exploited to “connect” with younger players, not to mention the various areas of the game that can be accessed by these players despite them being “adults only” in nature.

While the dev team, and even its CEO, have stated that the game is “fine” and that “parents should just not have them play it” if they’re concerned, that’s not a reassuring thing, and many have blasted the company for stating such things. That goes double when you realize that these events apparently keep happening in the real world and that certain “protections” by the game clearly aren’t doing enough.

What is the solution here? That’s not for us to say. However, if these lawsuits continue, Roblox might not have a choice but to MAKE a solution happen or else keep getting sued.