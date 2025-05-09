The Switch 2 Can Now Be Pre-Ordered In The US – Even Without The Email

Did you get signed up for a Switch 2 pre-order invite with Nintendo? You’ll want to read this news now.

As shared by Wario64, the Switch 2 is now listed on the Nintendo Store. The listing is public, but if you are not eligible, the buy button is greyed out and says that an invite is required. We’ve taken a screenshot of the store listing with this message so you can see it below.

However, some of you who opened that web eShop link didn’t see that greyed out button. Wario64 was told at least one person was able to go through with their pre-order before receiving the email. So, what does this mean? It means there’s a chance that if you were eligible to get pre-order invites from Nintendo, you could be allowed to pre-order the console. What we’ve seen from Wario64’s replies is a lot of people waiting for their invites aren’t able to do it yet, BUT there are people who did.

We don’t know what is going on with Nintendo’s systems, but we suspect that it isn’t that deep. It’s simply possible that Nintendo’s systems to open up pre-orders is slower than the system that sends out email notifications to eligible Switch Online subscribers. It’s also possible that rolling the dice on this won’t be that fruitful, and most people who check still won’t be able to pre-order. But of course, US Switch Online subscribers have a month to get in before the console actually launches.

Nintendo has also gone on record that they will honor all pre-order requests even after the console’s launch. This may not seem that important to many Nintendo fans, especially if they live close to retailers that end up having physical stock. But if the situation comes up that there are shortages after the launch, those loyal Nintendo fans have been taken care of by the company itself.

You can also see the listing for the Switch 2 bundle with a digital copy of Mario Kart World, which can save you $ 20 off the game, here. It looks like the same thing is true for this listing too. But even if you miss the launch, you may want to favorite these listings for the day when you’ll just be able to buy these consoles directly from Nintendo in the future. Hopefully, Nintendo will build up enough stock so that they can make them more widely available by the holidays.