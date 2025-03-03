Roblox Ability Wars “Puppet” Ability Guide

Roblox Ability Wars is one of many fan-generated options that you can play within the massive gaming platform. What separates this one from so many others is that there is many levels to how you can play the game. After all, as the name suggests, there are many “abilities” that you can slowly unlock the more you play it. You collect badges and currency via ‘Punches’ and then trade them in for new skills. One of those skills, “Puppet,” is particularly powerful, as it can let you control enemies and basically have a mini-army for you to use while you battle others. However, it can be a pain to get without help. So here’s our guide to get it.

1. Requirements and Items To Get

To get the “Puppet” ability, you’ll need 25,000 Punches to trade in and the “It All Comes Down To This” badge. The Punches you’ll get over time, but you’ll need some prep and knowledge to get the badge. So, the first thing you need to do is buy a Mystical Orb and The Ball of Web.

That’s just the beginning of the quest, though, as you’ll now need to head to the Astral Dimension! To get there, you’ll need a brown key that spawns all over the map. Trees seem to be where it’s found the most, so start searching there! Once you have the key, you’ll need to head to a nearby pond and look behind it so that you can unlock the secret passage. You’ll soon see a portal, and that’s what’ll take you to the Astral Dimension.

2. The Doll Body

Oh, you think you’re done? Not so fast! Roblox Ability Wars doesn’t do anything easy.

Within this dimension, you’ll find a ‘dark corner,’ and in that corner is a Doll’s Body. Don’t do anything just yet. Instead, fuse the Doll Body with the Mystical Orb, and Ball of Web should now have on you if you listened to us before.

If you’ve done it properly, you’ll then need to pick up the doll and then throw it off a cliff. If you did it all right, you’ll get the “It All Comes Down To This” badge and then you’ll just need to collect those Punches you need to get that “Puppet” ability!

We’d tell you that you should ‘use that power wisely,’ but given the game that you’re playing, you’re not going to be cautious with it, are you? Nope, you’ll use it to dominate the battlefield…and we’re okay with that.