Roblox Players Lament That One Classic Game Doesn’t Work Anymore

There are many reasons to try out Roblox, not the least of which is that it’s one of the most popular games ever, so you’ll always find someone playing it. Seriously, there are millions in the game every single day. That means there’s always somebody working on something or getting a certain idea for what could be the “next big thing” in the property. That’s really what makes it all work: a vibrant community that is constantly building things up. However, with so much new stuff being made, it’s possible for older, “more classic” things to get into a state of disrepair for one reason or another.

For some gamers, as noted by GameRant, one of the most classic games of the lot, Checkpoint Racing, isn’t working properly, and that’s sad, as it was one of the most fun entries within the content-generating title. Popularity is something that is truly “spread out” in something like Roblox, but when you get 13 million visits? You know you’re doing something right. Players gravitated towards the blocky-style racing game and were more than happy with how it was before. Yet, in a newer version, things are suddenly quite buggy, and that’s removing the fun from gamers.

For example, one issue has to do with the cars spawning so you can drive them. They don’t always spawn, and thus, you can’t race. That’s a bit limiting, wouldn’t you say? Another issue is that, over time, you can save cars that you love to race in, but the newest version of the title has a glitch where you can lose everything. When gamers lose all their stuff, they kind of lose the will to come back and try again. We’re weird like that.

The good news is that the racing game’s creator has said that they are working on fixes. So, it’s possible the game could be back to “old form” so enough. However, it should be noted that this creator is someone who works on plenty of titles within the platform. Thus, his focus is currently spread to other places at the moment.

The saddest part about all of this is that this isn’t the only game getting hit with bugs and glitches. Not too long ago, an update to the whole platform was released, and it’s affecting everything from top to bottom, which is annoying plenty of people. If the team doesn’t fix things soon, they could lose their players.