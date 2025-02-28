Want To Get The Camera Boat In Roblox? There’s A Catch To Getting It…

One of the biggest “selling points” of Roblox is that you can pretty much create anything in the game and design whole worlds around certain ideas, even if some of those ideas make you one of the protagonists from various anime. However, there are also some more “basic items” that you can get to both look good and travel the world. For example, players have been in awe of the recent Marianna’s Veil update, which brought forth a “Camera Boat” into the world. Once people started taking pictures of it and using it, many wanted to know how they could use it for their player characters.

Can You Get The Camera Boat Easily?

After all, when you look at the camera boat, you’ll see just how unique it is and how it’s something that could help you appreciate the universe as you go around snapping pictures. However, if you want it, you have to be part of an exclusive club via the Fisch brand. Confused? Within Roblox are various groups who build within the game and try to “grow their brand,” and for the Fisch brand, they’ve been hiring content creators to help spread the word about the Marianna’s Veil page so that it could get to a million followers, which it was able to do. As such, all the content creators who were a part of that push got the Camera Boat.

Sadly, that means it’s not on the store page and not something you can just create on your own. Instead, it’s a true “reward item” that is for “members only.” That will come as a blow to many, as numerous gamers wanted the boats for themselves, not the least of which is because it’s double the speed of the game’s basic boat you can drive.

However, one shouldn’t lose hope just yet. The Camera Boat could become available for everyone later on. But, if you want to “increase your odds” of getting it, or something like it in the future, you’ll want to try and join the Fisch brand by asking to join their Discord Group. The catch with that is they’re not just accepting “any random content creator.” Whether you’re big on YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok, you have to have a certain follower count, have certain videos about stuff from the Fisch brand, and the videos about their brand have to have a certain follower count or viewer count.

As you can see, this is a pretty exclusive club, which is why the group gets pretty nice rewards.