Roblox Is Teaming Up With Japanese College For A Fashion Course

Regardless of whether you personally like Roblox or not, one has to admit that the platform is able to do incredible things via content creation and the ability to simply design worlds around virtually any concept that you can imagine. Just in the last few days, we’ve talked about how the restaurant chain Chipotle and the tax business H&R Block have used the game’s universe to show off their brands and invite players to interact with them. Yet, the team behind the title has gone one step further and teamed up with a Japanese college for a fashion course, bringing even more clothing options into the game.

This partnership, as noted by Fashion United, is with the Dentsu Group and Bunka Fashion College in Japan. The goal of the course was for students to use the Roblox Studio to create various looks and designs that could be implemented both in our world and in the digital one. Yes, this wasn’t just a course where people could “create digital clothes” and get a good grade. They had to do a lot more than that. That being said, what they could create was entirely up to them. Instead of being given a time period or specific theme on which to base their stuff, they were given the topic of “My Brand.” As in, the students would look inward and attempt to create items they would wear or want to sell. In truth, that’s a very nice concept for a school to push.

Bunka’s president, Sachiko Aihara, had this to say on the Roblox collaboration and course:

“Our goal is to give our students the advantage of being at the forefront of today’s trends where technology is democratizing how fashion is created and worn, and the growing scale of people’s connections and interactions in the digital world dictates trends and defines style both in the digital and physical worlds.”

If you want to see some of the items that the students made, there is an exhibition within the game world that you can visit. Once you do, you can choose to purchase some of the articles of clothing, as well as make your selections on what you feel is the best of the bunch!

Ironically, this isn’t the first school to do such a program, and should it be viewed as a success in Japan and beyond, it might not be the only time you hear of such a course.