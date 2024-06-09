Gears of War: E-Day Gives Players A Franchise Prequel

Fans have been waiting for Gears of War to return. There was plenty of hype and speculation that we would be getting something Gears-related today during the Xbox Games Showcase event. That came true, but unfortunately, this is not the continuation installment some of you might have hoped for. Instead, we’re returning to where it started in Gears of War: E-Day.

E-Day is iconic for the franchise, but the first Gears of War game is not set in that period. Instead, Gears of War takes place over a decade later. However, with Gears of War: E-Day, we’ll see how the world reacted when the Locust finally dug their way from below ground. This is the start of humanity’s fight for survival against the locust threat. The trailer highlighted during the Xbox Games Showcase event also brought back some nostalgia with the Mad World soundtrack being used. If you recall the original Gears of War commercial, you remember the iconic music that went with it.

In the Xbox Wire post, we were also given a few more notable details. For instance, we’ll see Marcus Fenix here as he fights against these monstrous beasts for the first time alongside another iconic character for the franchise, Dom Santiago. As you might have spotted in the trailer, there isn’t a Lancer here. This weapon wasn’t created yet, so Marcus can’t quite chainsaw an enemy in half. But it wouldn’t quite be a Gears game without that feature, so this could also be the Lancer’s origin story.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for this game yet, so we’ll have to wait until Microsoft decides to showcase it again. However, if you missed the Xbox Games Showcase, you’ll find the Gears of War: E-Day trailer below.