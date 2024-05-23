Respawn Is Working On A Mutiplayer FPS In Incubation (Is It Titanfall?)

It is a genuinely unusual situation that they need to hire to incubate a game.

Respawn Entertainment is working on a new game, which sounds like it could be a Titanfall title.

Titanfall is the video game equivalent of the 1984 Dune movie. It got far enough to see the light of day, yes, but it had a lot of unrealized potential. The original Titanfall proved divisive, as an online-only game that released before the likes of Fortnite got everyone used to online-only games.

Respawn did get to make a Titanfall 2, which had an offline single player campaign, and was everything a lot of the franchise’s fans wanted. However, the game did not perform up to expectations, and so the franchise has been quietly shelved. EA put Respawn up to the task of making a live service game in the same vein as Fortnite, and Apex Legends now stands alongside it as one of the biggest titles in the genre.

Respawn is a successful and well regarded studio, but the fact that they have yet to return to Titanfall is a perennial frustration among fans. But now it looks like that may all change.

As reported by Exputer, Respawn has a new job opening, for a Game Design Director “to join our game incubation team.” The listing also states that:

“This is a rare leadership opportunity to drive the game design on a new incubation project in the early stages.”

This is definitely an unusual job opening to come up. Usually, when new video game projects are getting launched, the publisher has a set team ready to work on the project. It isn’t clear why Respawn doesn’t have a game design director available. But perhaps, it’s just that any employees they would have who could do this work are occupied. Aside from active work on Apex Legends, Respawn is working on their third Star Wars Jedi game. Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella was also given the keys to the kingdom to reboot Battlefield.

On the side, the job listing also lists under qualifications that applicants need to have:

“Significant professional experience designing Multiplayer FPS experiences.”

So this describes a game like Apex Legends, but like we already established, they already have a dedicated team working on that title. It is possible that this project will turn out to be a new original title, a Battlefield prototype, or maybe even the third Star Wars Jedi game. But there is one reason a lot of fans are thinking this could be Titanfall.

Jeff Grubb shared a rumor in March 2023 that there is a new Titanfall project in the works. This game will not be Titanfall 3, but it will be a real game in the franchise, as opposed to a spinoff like Apex Legends.

We’re sure Respawn have tons of great new ideas for a new Titanfall, even a spinoff. This is one that we hope is true – but if it is, EA is unlikely to announce it yet, since it sounds like this is way too early in development to do so.