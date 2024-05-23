Hades 2: How To Get Silver & How To Use It

Hades 2 has a fair amount of grinding – far more than its predecessor. You need all kinds of rocks, plants, bits, and even bobs to get anywhere, and it slows the experience down. This is especially true if you don’t know where to find the materials a progression event requires.

Silver is one of the most commonly requested materials in Hades 2’s early game. It even remains relevant heading into the mid and late game. Unlike many other resources, you are going to need a substantial stockpile of the stuff to really feel secure when it comes to effective progression. In this guide we are going to walk you through how to get it, why you need it, and how to increase your gains.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Silver In Hades 2

Silver is a ‘node resource’ which means you can’t just find it out and about. Well, you can, you just can’t harvest it. That’s because you need a specific Gathering Tool. The tool in question is the Crescent Pickaxe and it is one of the first tools you will unlock.

Silver nodes will spawn every few rooms in Erebus (the first area of the Underworld run). Simply walk up to it, interact with it, and Melinoe will whip out her pickaxe and slap it. You can do this three times per node, with each interaction giving you one Silver.

It’s important to note that you DO NOT need to have the pickaxe equipped to harvest Silver. You simply need to have the tool unlocked.

What Is Silver Used For

Silver is used for all manner of things in Hades 2, but the most important thing is the unlocking of new weapons. Nearly every weapon in Hades 2 requires Silver to unlock (as do many Gathering Tools), with some needing as much as 15 chunks of Silver to craft.

Considering a lot of Hades 2’s depth and replayability comes from its diverse arsenal, we highly recommend going out of your way to harvest as much Silver as you can. Once all of your weapons are unlocked you will still have need for Silver as it is also used in a bevy of Incantations and upgrades at the Altar Of Ashes etc.

How To Get More Silver In Hades 2

Whilst you don’t need to have the pickaxe equipped to harvest Silver in Hades 2 (as of the most recent patch), you will not find many nodes. This is because your chance of finding nodes drastically increases if you have the requisite tool equipped. For this reason, if you are hunting Silver, we highly recommend you start every run with your pickaxe in tow.

Don’t forget that each node can be harvested three times. You don’t want to slap it once and move away as you are starving yourself of valuable materials. On that same note, in the late game, you can upgrade each of your tools to be more effective. The upgrade for the Crescent Pickaxe allows you to harvest 4 times per node, which is awesome. This is a late-game incantation called The Greater Favour Of Gaia.

Finally, it’s not always apparent that there is a node in any given room. Most rooms have a myriad of distractions that make finding resources more difficult than you might think. If you are struggling to find resources, then you should look to use the Reagent Sensing Incantation. This will spawn a beam of light that will guide you to any materials in a room. You will never miss a node again.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.