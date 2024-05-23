Fortnite Welcomes Fall Guys In Just A Little Over Two Weeks

Fortnite is known for having many different types of games all rolled up into their game, whether that is inviting different franchises to the game via skins and cosmstics, or full-out adding new modes to the game. Fortnite has many different modes already, including official ones like Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

Just recently it was announced that Fortnite would be getting a game mode just like Fall Guys but obviously a bit different. As many are looking forward ot this update considering how much they loved Fall Guys, we can be hopeful that it will be a successful launch of this mode.

Today, a tweet was posted by Fortnite leaker Hypex, who shared the exactly date that players can expect to see the Fall Guys…or at least this game added in the update. Players will be able to officially play it on June 17th according to the tweet posted by Hypex.

FORTNITE x FALL GUYS DROPS JUNE 17th ‼️



(VIA @Krowe_moh) pic.twitter.com/7SZnKSqokW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 22, 2024

This mode will be really interesting to see happen in Fortnite, as we don’t currently have anything like it in the game so far, it is definitely something we can see being a big hit when it launches. In the meantime, players are able to partake in the new season battle pass that starts on May 24, 2024.

Soon after the battle pass takes place, players will be able to excitedly download the next update containing the new Fall Guys game.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.