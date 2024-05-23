Upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Characters Teased In Rumors And In-Game

There are now official and unofficial teasers of which characters are coming next for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

At this point, it doesn’t seem necessary to explain what has happened to Rocksteady’s live service game. The first update that has introduced the Joker has come and gone, and the fans who are still playing are now looking forward at what’s coming next. The game’s design, so full of busy work, is unlikely to sway new gamers to jump in, but Rocksteady seems to still want to rescue this project.

Now, Rocksteady has already announced that Nora Fries is coming next, but now we have a small teaser in-game. As seen in this video, thanks to Batman Arkham Videos, a small section of the map, which seems to be layered in snow, has a dropped sign for something called Ho-Ho Frozen Chicken Bites. We’re just going to assume the key teaser here is the fact that it is a frozen food product.

Nora was introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, to give old but forgotten DC villain Mr. Freeze a new edge. Freeze commits crimes, in spite of being an accomplished scientist, in the vain hope of rescuing his wife, who has been cryogenically frozen because of a terminal illness.

But this version of Nora seems to be based on other versions of the character. When DC brought her to the comics, they made new versions of her. Some of them were thawed and cured, some choose to die, and some gain Mr. Freeze’s powers.

Nora has appeared in the Arkhamverse, and seemed to already have a resolved story arc. In Arkham Knight, she is thawed, and convinces Victor to leave Gotham and die with her. So, in the same way that Batman’s own story arc has been revised in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to explain why he is back, we’ll get some new explanation for why Nora is now in Metropolis, and apparently not dead. Or if we’re lucky, like Joker, this will be a Nora from one of the alternate universes, who also ended up fighting an AU Brainiac.

Now, 404 Leak claims to have new leaks for upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League characters. We can’t really make judgement calls on that because those pictures were DMCA’d. But they shared descriptions after the DMCA.

We supposed got a look at Nora Fries, but also two characters. Deadshot is apparently the character in Episode 3, but he’s already a playable character, so this might be an alternate universe version of the character. It would be interesting if this Deadshot is from the same universe that the Squad found their new Lex Luthor.

And then there is a character named Zoe Lawton, AKA Lawless. These are two different characters in the DC Universe. Zoe is Deadshot’s daughter, and sometimes becomes a villain like him. Lawless is a bald bearded man, and a member of a World War 2 incarnation of the Squad.

It sounds like Rocksteady have made their own version of this character, which sounds like a lot of work for a game that is now struggling to make revenue and justify its existence. But it isn’t likely that Rocksteady will change their old plans, so we’re probably getting this, and Deathstroke, in the game’s future.