Star Wars Outlaws Gets May DLC Featuring Hondo, And Is Coming To The Switch 2 In September

Another one of those impossible ports that we can plainly see is happening.

Ubisoft has revealed some great news for Star Wars: Outlaws, as part of this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

First things first, there’s a new story DLC coming this May 15 called A Pirate’s Fortune. As reported by Gematsu, Massive Entertainment shared this overview:

“Embark on a mysterious adventure with Kay and Nix to explore the Khepi system and learn what it takes to be a true leader.

Team up with legendary pirate Hondo Ohnaka and face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as you infiltrate the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds.

Along the way, you’ll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy.”

The DLC will launch at the same time as a free update that adds new items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for all players.

For those who aren’t familiar with him, Hondo is an outer space pirate, introduced in the very canonical and 3D animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars. During the events of this game, he’s a thief and mercenary with a sharp wit. But in the Star Wars’ timeline, he would end up working for the Rebellion for so long that he would end up joining them.

Hondo is popular with hardcore Star Wars fans for his sharp wit, and this DLC really lets them live out the fantasy of having dangerous space adventures next to him. It certainly seems that LucasArts and Massive already have a slate of story DLC, so we can probably expect more crossovers with more famous faces from the universe’s ‘wretched hive of scum and villainy.’

Ubisoft also revealed that Star Wars: Outlaws is coming to the Switch 2 this September 4, 2025. That’s all Ubisoft is sharing with us now, but we will probably be hearing more about this port after the console finally releases to the public.

Notably, this is the first Ubisoft game that’s been confirmed for Nintendo’s platform. Given their close relationship, we do expect more of their titles arriving in the future. We do think Ubisoft made it a point to announce a current generation port, to help sell fans on the idea that the Switch 2 will be capable of handling newer games. We wouldn’t be surprised if Ubisoft has Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Siege X lined up for it as well.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailers for Star Wars: Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune below.