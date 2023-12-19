Fallout 76 Will Be Expanding Into A New Area In 2024

Fallout 76 is still going strong. The developers have been pushing out new updates and content to keep our former vault dwellers interested in returning to the wasteland. As we exit 2023, the developers behind the video game reveal what players could expect to see when we head into 2024. As you can expect, the updates will continue to toss out more questlines for you to get entangled with. But beyond those quest lines will be a new area. Prepare to pack up and prepare for a new adventure deeper into the South.

The developers took to the Bethesda website and unveiled a few small tidbits of what’s planned for the upcoming year. First up, we know that in the spring of 2024, we will see the second installment of Atlantic City – America’s Playground arrive. That will include new missions revolving around the Jersey Devil. Additionally, there will be new areas to explore, storyline quests, and rewards to unlock. But that’s not all, as we are getting a new expansion to the map later in the year. If you’re feeling up for a new travel, then going southward, we will see the addition of the wooded heartland of Shenandoah.

Developers haven’t offered much insight into what exactly will be in this region. However, they have stated that this one tranquil heart of Virginia will have a new questline, factions, and rewards. Since we’re still in the wasteland, there’s no telling what might happen in this area. But again, we will be waiting until later in the upcoming year to embark on this new adventure. Regardless, there are still seasonal events and other updates planned throughout the upcoming year, so we’ll be logging into the game regularly.

While Fallout 76 had a rough launch at the start, it’s certainly turned itself around. We’ve seen players log into the game and experience the new content the studio has turned out. Additionally, we might see a new resurgence for the Fallout franchise in general. Next year, we have the Amazon Fallout TV series debuting, and that could spark some interest in the franchise. Both veteran players and newcomers might be dabbling into the past game installments and the currently supported Fallout 76 game. Lastly, we can’t forget that next year, we will also see the release of the next-gen version of Fallout 4. So, plenty of Fallout content is heading our way, even if it’s not that next mainline installment.