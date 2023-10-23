Top 88 Upcoming PlayStation 5 Games of 2024

Are you after some games to mark down on the 2024 calendar? In this list we’re going to highlight some of the best PlayStation 5 titles coming our way. With that said, don’t considered this list ranked in any particular way. We’re going to be covering a lot of games both exclusives, third-party releases, and several genres.

#88 Tormentor

We acknowledge that some of you might have a “sadistic side” and that you might want to let it out every once in a while. The good news is that games like Tormentor will let you do just that. In it, you are a rather horrifying being who runs a prison full of victims waiting to be tortured, and you can do that to the best of your ability.

You’ll customize their cells so that they suffer, and once it’s time for punishment, you can dish it out in various ways. Seriously, this game is only for those of you who don’t mind lots of brutality and violence. You’ve been warned.

#87 Classified: France ’44

Not all wars are fought on the front lines where the enemies are easy to shoot if you have the right weapon. Sometimes, the biggest fights happen in occupied lands where the captive people are trying to take back their home. In Classified: France ’44, you’ll be a part of the resistance movement in World War II that is trying to take back France and will do it one sabotage mission at a time.

This isn’t a game that’s about rushing in to defeat the enemy. Instead, the game is about tactics, stealth, and making the most of your limited resources. Just remember, with every success, the enemy will come for you harder the next time.

#86 Project Eve

The game is called Stellar Blade now, but we won’t hold that against it. The title puts you as Eve, who is in a world where alien monsters exist. They’re a problem, and Eve is the only one who can take them out.

There’s still very little known about the game, but based on what we can see from the initial images and trailers, it’ll be a hack-n-slash title that will focus on intense gameplay and dealing with foes in various ways. For example, precision and timing seem to be the name of the game here. The title also hints at a unique world with characters that will help out Eve.

#85 Boundary

When you’re in space and you have to do a battle, you typically have to load up a ship and get ready to fire it while dodging enemy projectiles. But in Boundary, things are going to be a bit different. You see, the game has you playing as an astronaut who is loaded up with weapons, and you’ll get to fight other astronauts while braving the depths of space in zero-g.

That’s not the kind of video game you were likely expecting, but this is what you’re getting. So outfit your astronaut to survive whatever’s coming for them, and see if you can survive!

#84 SaGa: Emerald Beyond

If you were a fan of this franchise from the previous entries, especially those remastered recently, then you’ll want to check out SaGa: Emerald Beyond. The game is an entirely new entry in the saga, pun intended, but with a few twists to go alongside the standard elements.

For example, you’ll have a choice of six protagonists to play the game as! Two of them are a duo, even! Once you pick your “starter,” you’ll ride the “waves” and travel to numerous other worlds, each one of them special.

You will drive the story, so take to the stars and see what awaits!

#83 Death Stranding 2

We’ll be blunt here: we have no idea what to expect from Death Stranding 2, and we’re not even going to predict much because of how the first game was. Never forget, this is the first franchise that Hideo Kojima made within his personal company. He didn’t do anything “basic”. He went full-tilt into weirdness and defying expectations.

That’s why the first title was so divisive because it was “so Kojima” that you either liked it or you didn’t. We’ve only seen one trailer for the sequel, and it looks to be even more of that level of insanity. But whether you’re delivering packages again? We can’t say.

#82 Rise of the Ronin

Welcome to Japan during the 19th century. But despite how things might look visually, all is not well in the land. The country has been at war for some time, and now, emissaries from the West are trying to influence the land.

In Rise of the Ronin, you’ll play as a lone swordsman whose goals are his own. You’ll go throughout the country and influence things how you desire. Plus, since you’re a former Samurai, you have a sword that you can use to take on enemies in various ways.

Whatever your path, the game will tailor itself to your decisions. So choose well what you want to do.

#81 Tekken 8

The Tekken franchise is one of the longest-running, and most endearing, fighting game franchises out there, and for good reason. The series is known for its brutal fighting system, fun characters, and a fierceness about it that puts it above other franchises.

Tekken 7 is widely hailed as the best in the line because of not only its story, but the overall focus on gameplay and customization to make sure everyone enjoyed it. Now, Tekken 8 must try to top it, and the reveal trailer showed that things are picking up right where they left off. Jin and Kazuya are at it once more, and the game looks beautiful.

#80 Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games, the studio behind Marvel’s Spider-Man games on PlayStation, is back with another superhero game. The developer unveiled Marvel’s Wolverine, a new game starring the famous adamantium-clawed mutant.

Marvel’s Wolverine is still in early development, and we don’t know much about the game yet. As it is developed by the same team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we can expect similar action-adventure gameplay, but nothing is official yet. Marvel’s Wolverine is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so you will need to secure one of Sony’s consoles if you want to play this game.

#79 Grand Theft Auto VI

Okay, no, we don’t ACTUALLY know that Grand Theft Auto VI will come out in 2024, but we also don’t know that it won’t! Besides, if you haven’t noticed, lots of these games haven’t been “confirmed” to be coming out soon, so let’s just enjoy the moment, okay?

Besides, it’s important to remember that Rockstar Games may take their sweet time when it comes to making video games, but when they’re done, they deliver. So we may not know where the game will be set or who the protagonist will be, but we know it’ll be a quality game.

And then, once it’s out, they’ll milk it for ten years before even thinking of doing another.

#78 Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill fans eagerly await Konami’s team to bring the franchise back to life. It’s been years since we received a game, but in October of 2022, Konami finally unveiled their plans for the IP. One of the projects in the works is a remake of Silent Hill 2, one of the more highly praised installments of the entire franchise. The Bloober Team, the folks behind The Medium, Layers of Fear, and Blair Witch, are working on this remake. The development team also noted that they are trying to keep the original story intact but providing new means to immerse players into this horrifying game world further. One of the ways they are doing that is with an over-the-shoulder camera. Veteran players and newcomers will get a chance to step into the role of James Sunderland, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill with hopes that his believed deceased wife is still alive.

#77 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

There are many gaming icons in the world today that still hold their weight when it comes to their titles, and Lara Croft is one such character.

But some gamers might not have had the chance to play the original adventures of the raider of tombs, and as such, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will give you a chance to return to simpler gaming times while enjoying improved graphics.

Through this trilogy of titles you’ll see the early adventures of Lara and how she helped earn her gaming status. But with the remastered graphics, you’ll see fewer “polygons” and more style and flair.

#76 The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games was infamous for taking on more than it could chew, leading to a swath of technical issues and narratives that felt a little rushed. The Wolf Among Us was one of the team’s most polished games, with an equally captivating story and characters. Based on the Fables comic series, it subverst users’ expectations of classic characters. While the new Telltale Games is not quite the same as it used to be, The Wolf Among Us 2 still has many fans excited.

#75 ArcheAge 2

We will do back-to-back MMORPGs now, so bear with us, as some of this may sound familiar as we go from one to the other.

ArcheAge 2 is the sequel to the MMO from years back, and it’ll be coming to both console and PC. So, no matter how you like to play games, you have options here. The good news is that everything that you liked about the first game and its spinoffs will be present. The difference is that the game will feature a new timeline for you to explore and thus have new dangers to face.

Plus, it’ll run on Unreal Engine 5, so it’ll look GOOD!

#74 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is the latest entry in the Eiyuden Chronicles series. This new JRPG is a collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It takes place in Allraan, a continent housing several nations and cultures. One of these nations edged out the others and discovered a powerful technology that amplifies magic.

As for most JRPGs, the story is key to Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes. The game also offers a vast world to explore, from bustling towns to creepy caves. Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes features turn-based combat for teams of six, with various AI commands to customize the fighting style of each hero.

#73 Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Don’t be fooled by the game’s name. The title is actually a prequel to the original game. That’s not confusing at all, right?

You are part of a tribe from an island when colonists settle on it, take you hostage, and forcibly put you into service in their homeland. In other words, not nice people are ruling over you. Now, you must get free and strike back at those who have oppressed you.

As you make allies, your world grows, as do the options you have with them. What will it take to make this world regret what it did to you? Play and find out!

#72 Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wu Kong is an upcoming action RPG inspired by a 16th-century Chinese novel called Journey to the West. The game follows the story of one of the main characters from the novel, a legendary mythical figure called the Monkey King. This monkey bears supernatural powers, rebelled against Heaven, and was trapped under a mountain by Buddha. Five hundred years later, he helps the hero from the novel travel West, from China to India.

The main character from Black Myth: Wu Kong bears an uncanny resemblance to the Monkey King, but with even more powers. This supernatural monkey, referred to in the game as “the Destined One,” is a powerful fighter that can turn into flying insects or a giant monster. The gameplay trailer of Black Myth: Wu Kong shows the various opponents he will have to face, from headless monks to a giant white dragon.

#71 Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP from Atlus, and it’s clear that they’re leaning heavily into the RPG stylings of their other beloved franchises to make this game stand out further.

While we don’t know too much about the title, it does give the tagline of “Face Your Fears, Take Back Tomorrow!” So if nothing else, you can guess that it’ll feature a plot to save the world. Just as important, it’ll feature the turn-based combat system that fans of a certain…Persona…will be used to. So hopefully, it’ll have that franchise’s quality as well.

#70 Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 will be an online-only adventure that will be available as an update that’ll be playable in tandem with the original Path of Exile campaign. The game will consist of a seven-act storyline that effectively works as a second act to the original game. As an action RPG, Path of Exile 2 will introduce a variety of new content into the game, such as brand new weapons, a reworked and newly-designed skill gem system and a number of new ascendancy classes that players can choose from. Path of Exile 2 looks set to revamp the original game and breathe fresh life into a well-loved action RPG with a visual overhaul as well as exciting new gameplay systems and elements.

#69 Sand Land

Based on the story by Akira Toriyama, Sand Land will take gamers into a unique world where people and demons both have a problem: there’s not enough water! That sucks!

You’ll play as the “Fiend Prince,” Beelzebub. With his two comrades, you’ll journey across a vast desert in search of a mythical spring that could end everyone’s woes! But, naturally, it won’t be an easy adventure, as monsters and foes will try to stop you.

Another key twist is that instead of fighting with your characters, you’ll build up vehicles to fight monsters for you! You can also set up a base within the desert and slowly grow it until it’s a city!

#68 Unicorn Overlord

A prince on a mission, a realm full of potential, and many allies to guide and command, yep, this sounds like another RPG!

You would be right in thinking that. Unicorn Overlord is from the team at Vanillaware, who have proven themselves to be among the best RPG makers in the world. Their newest one will blend unique visuals with tactical combat to give players plenty to enjoy.

As you travel the five nations, your prince will try and win over allies to win back his homeland. But be warned! How you’re perceived in this land will determine the help you’ll get. Will you be a good prince or a bad one?

#67 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Oh, look! Ichiban is back! That can only mean nice and totally not weird things are about to happen, right?

Yeah, we all know better than that! Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will continue the story of Ichiban as he attempts to build up a new life for himself while still being tied to the Yakuza life he has known for so long. The game will apparently “fill in the gaps” between certain entries while still being its own thing.

The turn-based RPG combat and quests will be present, given their success in the previous title, and things are likely to get even crazier in the sequel. So, if nothing else, prepare for things to get nuts.

#66 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

It might seem like many MMORPGs don’t have the “standing” that they used to, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t ones out there worth your time. Square Enix has been rocking theirs for many years, and it’s about to get a brand new entry to start something fresh.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is the first expansion since the game ended its original story. Now, you’ll get the chance to take on a new tale in a new land while also getting many of the things you would expect from an expansion of this nature. New jobs, new skills, new enemies, and more await you. So, are you going to dive back in?

#65 Persona 3 Reload

While it’s true that Atlus isn’t likely to give us the 6th mainline entry in its beloved RPG franchise anytime soon, at least they’re hard at work making the old games new again!

Persona 3 Reload will take gamers back to the entry that truly turned the franchise around. You’ll be a transfer student who is thrust into apocalyptic events via the dark world known as Tartarus. You’ll team up with others your age to make “SEES” and fight off monsters with your Personas.

The game is more than a simple remaster with updated graphics, voice acting, UI, and music. So you’ll want to check this out for sure.

#64 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

11 years after its last installment, the Test Drive racing game series is back with a new game in 2024. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will feature an open-world 1:1 version of Hong Kong for you to discover during both day and night.

Of course, a racing game needs fancy cars. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown confirmed you would be able to drive popular cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti. But if driving is at the core of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the game also puts the emphasis on social status. The game promises a “lifestyle experience unlike any other,” but we don’t have more information as to what it means in terms of gameplay so far.

#63 Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones was unveiled to be a pirate tactical action game. Players will take the role of commanding your ship, searching for loot, battle, and avoiding the law. The game was mainly showcased with players going around the oceans on a ship, so there didn’t look much in terms of freely roaming around on land. Initially, the previous development update had this game coming out towards the end of 2022. Unfortunately, Ubisoft required more time to work on the project which pushed the game back to now potentially sometime in 2024.

#62 Project Mugen

To wipe the taste out of our mouths from those last two games, let’s talk about a title that is coming but still has the “project” title in it.

Project Mugen is going to try and invoke a feeling like Spider-Man by having your main character go across a vast city to try and deal with strange happenings that are going on. Specifically, you’ll be in a modern/futuristic city that happens to be dealing with supernatural events.

You are an “Esper” and are tasked with fixing these events so that the city doesn’t get disrupted further. If all goes well, this could be a really well-put-together game.

#61 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest project from the creators of the Batman: Arkham series. Amanda Waller, a high-ranking government official, forms a team of supervillains to protect Metropolis against an alien threat. This team, also known as the Suicide Squad, includes popular DC supervillains: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

This action-adventure game doesn’t feature superheroes wanting to do good around them. Instead, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is filled with bad guys who don’t have much of a choice but to obey orders. Each squad member has their own unique abilities to defeat their enemies across an open-world version of Metropolis.

#60 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the fourth installment in the Dragon Age series, and a direct sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. After several development hiccups, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is finally making its way to our consoles.

The story will follow the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition and its third and final DLC, Trespasser. We don’t know much about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf yet, besides that it takes place in Tevinter Imperium and stars a “kind of person [enemies] will never see coming,” according to the 2020 Game Awards trailer. This hero will not be a figure of prophecy with a “magic hand,” but their exact identity remains a mystery.

#59 I.G.I Origins

Here’s a prequel title over 20 years in the making! I.G.I Origins will take you back to the days of super spies with options. You are Michael King, but your agency refers to you as Regent.

You’ve been recruited to help put an end to a war before it starts. To do so, you must take out the enemy who wants to cause it. But how you do so is up to you. Will you try to be a tactical spy and take out the targets simply yet effectively?

Will you attempt to achieve your goal through stealth and make them wonder what happened? Or will you simply blow everything up to kingdom come? It’s your choice!

#58 Luna Abyss

What happens when a mysterious structure appears on a “mimic” of the moon above our heads? Well, we have to explore it!

But in Luna Abyss, they decided to send someone a bit more “expendable” to do the “dirty work,” meaning it’s a prisoner. You’ll play that prisoner and learn very quickly that things were once a bit more prosperous in this place. There are entities within this structure that are alive and wish to talk with you. But what they might say could break your mind. Plus, some of them will try to break your body.

Dive deeper into this place to learn the truth, and hope you make it out alive!

#57 Delta Force: Hawk Ops

If you’re looking for a classic-style shooter that embraces the real world and really makes you think about what it means to be a special forces operative, then get Delta Force: Hawk Ops when it releases.

The shooter will feature multiple modes you can enjoy, including a deep campaign that’ll recreate the many adventures of Delta Force for you to partake in and experience.

Then, dive into the multiplayer and experience its many levels. What kind of soldier will you be? Will you jump into vehicles at the first chance? How will you survive against enemy combatants?

Jump in and find out!

#56 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Despite what the name suggests, this is NOT a direct adaptation of John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. Both versions, to be clear.

Instead, this is an offshoot of the main story where the experiments that let loose the Sludge God can only be undone by you and your friends. You’ll pick a class and attempt to take out the gods’ minions with numerous weapons and explosives.

The style of the movie will be prevalent throughout the game, including its over-the-top humor and setting. Plus, working together with friends will help make the experience more memorable. So upgrade your commandoes and save the day!

#55 Killing Floor 3

Oh, lucky you, we’re about to drop a game on you that’s less about story and more about violence. Glorious, unending, gory violence. Doesn’t that sound like fun? Good!

In Killing Floor 3, you and your friends will go up against an army of monsters called Zeds. Where did they come from? Oh, some evil corporation made them in a bid to take over the world. You know, same old stuff.

So, the only way to save the world is to kill all of them. You’ll enjoy teaming up with friends and putting the enemies down, and your co-op parties can get quite big, so enjoy!

#54 Destiny 2: The Final Shape

When Bungie set out to make a sequel to their sci-fi epic, they knew they had to do something grand not just to capture the imagination of gamers, but ensure that they would stick with the game for a long time. That plan came to fruition through their numerous DLC expansions. Each told a story that was leading to a singular moment, and now, that moment has come.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape brings the story of The Witness to an end and possibly the end of everything as we know it! You’ll need to bring every ally you have and figure out a way to stop the “Final Shape” before it’s too late.

#53 Payday 3 – Boys in Blue

We know the main game didn’t have the best start due to technical reasons. But Starbreeze has made some key adjustments, so you shouldn’t be afraid to try it out now. Plus, like before, the heist game will feature some great DLC, such as Payday 3 – Boys in Blue!

The new content will give you new items to wear for your heists and new weapons to wield against your foes.

Plus, this is likely just the first of many additions to the main game. Recall that their 2nd entry had content for several years, including crossovers with other franchises. Many expect the same thing to happen here.

#52 Project: The Perceiver

What’s this? ANOTHER “project” title that may or may not come out in 2024? These developers need to stop doing this to gamers. There’s only so much “false hope” we can take!

Project: The Perceiver is an action game that a popular Chinese developer is making. The game will focus on both action and exploration in unique ways. For example, they say that what the player perceives within the game is how the world will be shaped.

Furthermore, there will be multiple classes you can be that you’ll use to duel other characters and potentially other players. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this game as time goes on.

#51 I, The Inquisitor

I, the Inquisitor is an exciting-looking adventure game set in a truly dark and interesting fantasy world. The story centers on an alternative version of history, in which Jesus didn’t actually die during his crucifixion. Instead, he reacted with fury after returning to life as a wrathful god, determined to enact revenge on his persecutors. From there, centuries’ worth of his inquisitors continued to violently enforce faith upon non-believers, thus creating a dark and tyrannical world of biblical rule. In I, the Inquisitor, players will take on the role of one of these inquisitors during the 1500s, in an adventure that’s sure to be packed with ethical dilemmas and challenging moral decisions. This looks like a game with plenty of exploration, combat and excellent choice-and-consequence-based storytelling.

#50 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Typically, movie video games aren’t the best ones to play for one reason or another. However, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game might be the exception to that rule.

Why? Because the game isn’t so much about the movie’s plot as it is about the concept. In this case, you’ll play either the “Killer Klowns” who are trying to abduct people to prepare for a massive invasion, or you’re the people trying to stop the clowns from taking over their town.

The 3v7 asymmetrical multiplayer title is perfect for those who want a wacky experience with friends and want to see which side comes out on top.

#49 Alone in the Dark

The first 3D survival horror game was Alone in the Dark, released in 1992. If there were other horror games that came before it, Alone in the Dark is the first one to introduce a character walking in a haunted house – and most importantly, in 3D. It inspired many games after it, the most popular being Resident Evil in 1996.

This icon of survival horror games is back in 2024 with a remake. Players will be able to (re)discover the adventures of either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood as their try to uncover the mysteries of the Derceto mansion.

#48 Tormented Souls 2

If you recall the original adventure with Caroline Walker, you’ll know just how far she had to go to escape the horror and dangers that she encountered. Hint: she had both eyes back then. But sadly for Caroline, her journey is far from over.

Tormented Souls 2 takes place after the events of the first game, where Caroline is trying to live a “normal life.” But soon, her sister gets sick, forcing her to seek out dangerous methods to try and save her. Needless to say, she will get into trouble and put herself through more horrors to get what she needs.

#47 Beneath

Many video games harp on the fact that “survival is the only objective,” but in Beneath, your mental health is something you’ll have to pay attention to just as much.

You play as a diver who has found himself immersed in an underwater world with no apparent way out of it. There are monsters within this space, so he must load up and take them down. However, your sanity wanes as you progress. Fight to keep your mind and ensure you have the resources to take down your many foes.

Will you be able to make it out with your mind intact?

#46 Level Zero

Asymmetrical multiplayer titles offer a unique challenge to gamers, and Level Zero will showcase that in many ways.

The story is that a group of scientists have traveled through space to reach a new planet. But before they can make this place their home, they are invaded by aliens! Now, your group of four must try to repair your vessel so that you can get out of there alive!

Or, if you’re the two aliens in this scenario, your goal is simply to take out the scientists by any means necessary so that they never fix the ship and rest in pieces.

Who will win? That depends on how good you are.

#45 Little Nightmares III

Are you ready for another nightmare to walk through? Do you think you can handle all the dark twists and turns that are going to happen to you along the way? Will you be able to resist the darkness that lies all around?

If so, grab a friend and jump into Little Nightmares III! With your partner, you’ll play the characters Low and Alone. They’re seeking a way out of the place known as The Nowhere, and you’ll have to help them on that path.

But The Spiral you’ll find yourselves in is deep and dangerous. Do you think you can escape the dangers that exist there?

#44 Chrono Odyssey

Chrono Odyssey aims to be one of the prettiest MMORPGs you’ll ever see, as the game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

You’ll be put into the land of Setera, a place that’ll grow and evolve as the players change it and adventure through it.

Combat will have multiple elements for you to partake in, including a “time element” for you to wield and the ability to switch to other weapons on the fly. If all goes well, this could be a genre-defining title.

#43 Foamstars

Usually, we wouldn’t put a game like Foamstars so high on this list. Why? Because it’s very clearly a ripoff of a certain Nintendo property, and Sony, along with developer Square Enix, should be ashamed of themselves for making such a ripoff!

However, some people are intrigued by the game, so we’ll keep it on here.

Basically, the game will let you pick a character, and then you’ll send them into battle via a 4v4 conflict where you must use foam to shape the battlefield to your advantage so you can take out enemies. The better you use the foam? The better you’ll do.

#42 Dragon’s Dogma II

Many gamers have wondered why Dragon’s Dogma II hasn’t come out sooner, especially since the first game was a cult classic that eventually grew to sizeable numbers in terms of sales. The answer was that Capcom simply couldn’t dedicate the team to making the sequel title due to other games having importance.

However, now that they’ve had their schedules freed up, they want to deliver a sequel that expands everything the first title had and adds in everything they couldn’t put in before.

So, if you were hoping that the next game would be bigger and better than the last, you will get your wish.

#41 ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders is an upcoming free-to-play co-op shooter, where the action takes place in third-person mode as opposed to many of the popular FPS-style shooter games. Set in a ravaged world under threat from an otherworldly, mechanised onslaught from space known as ARC, the game pits players against the destructive powers of the robotic invaders. Co-op gameplay is a must in this title, although there’s also plenty of opportunity for exploration, scavenging and gear customisation as you fend off the sky-based threat that continually falls upon you and your squad. ARC Raiders looks like a great game for those who enjoy online multiplayer action in a futuristic setting.

#40 Helldivers 2

Are you ready to blow up alien monsters in the name of peace? There really shouldn’t be any hesitation on that answer because Helldivers 2 will let you destroy creatures with the biggest and most powerful weapons possible just so you can say you helped save your planet.

The game will put you in overwhelming scenarios where more firepower is the only “right answer” to get out of them. Plus, you’ll work in a team, so you can wipe out the alien menaces even faster!

The more progress you make, the more weapons you can unlock! So what are you waiting for? Your planet needs you…to blow things up!

#39 Gothic Remake

In 2001, German studio Piranha Bytes released Gothic, an action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world filled with magic, orcs, and secrets. Reviews ranked this game as one of the best RPGs of 2001, but over 20 years later, other big games like Skyrim or The Witcher 3 consigned Gothic to oblivion.

In late 2019, THQ Nordic teased a remake of Gothic. This remake is now a reality, as the publisher recently revealed that Gothic is making a comeback in 2024. This game will be a faithful remake of the 2001’s Gothic, following the same story but with a modernized combat system.

#38 Project M

Here’s another title that will come out eventually, but it’s unclear how much the game will resemble what we’ve seen so far. Project M is easily one of the most ambitious projects that NCSoft, or any game developer for that matter, has ever done.

The team’s goal isn’t just to give players an immersive experience that changes based on their decisions but to create a game where reality is shaped emphatically by the choices you make or don’t make. The reveal trailer was visually stunning and hinted at the scale things can get to.

Will it all work out as planned? We’ll have to wait and see on that part.

#37 Enotria: The Last Song

What happens when music and stagecraft freeze the world you know? That’s the question in Enotria: The Last Song.

The game puts you in an Italian-inspired place where the world has been put into stasis. However, you have been able to break free of the world’s hold and must try to do the same with everyone else.

As you battle through foes, you’ll get masks, and those masks will grant you power. Specifically, they’ll give you new “roles” that you can embody to help take the fight to the one behind this “play.” The more you grow, the more talents you can unlock and the more powerful you become.

#36 Convallaria

And…here we go again. Convallaria is yet another title that is “scheduled” for 2024, and yet details are still really scarce about it. Again, they shouldn’t do that to us gamers; our constitution is already in jeopardy with how much we play games at times.

Sony will publish the game and the Chinese Hero Project is developing it. The few things we have seen from the game are that it is focused on bringing groups of players together to fight bosses of all shapes and sizes.

You’ll get to use plenty of sci-fi tools and gear to help with that, including riding around on jetpacks!

#35 Alterborn

When the world ends, but you somehow survive, what other path is there but to go forward? In Alterborn, you are a human who was able to endure the end of the world. But the cost of that survival was high. You are basically a monster, and many view you as that.

However, you have a choice about what you become. You can focus on keeping your humanity and get revenge on those that destroyed the world, or you can embrace the darkness within you and see just how much power you can gain.

You’ve already lost the world; will you lose yourself as well?

#34 Phantom Blade Zero

Going now to a game we KNOW is coming out soon enough, Phantom Blade Zero amazed many people with its initial trailer thanks to its striking visuals and intense hack-n-slash gameplay.

You are Soul, an assassin for a group known simply as “The Order.” But things turn dark when Soul is seriously injured and only saved by a healer who informs him that he has 66 days left to live. With time winding down, he sets off on a path of vengeance, and it’ll take him to many corners of the “Phantom World” that will test his skills with a blade and martial arts.

#33 Pragmata

Pragmata is Capcom’s take on sci-fi, Kojima-esque action-adventure games. It is set in a dystopian near-future and the reveal trailer left us with more questions than answers.

The trailer shows someone in what looks like a spacesuit, walking down the streets of an empty New York City. Then a little girl appears, then a holographic cat, and then… Reality seems to shatter, a satellite falls down from the sky, and the trio ends up on the Moon. Pragmata seems like quite a unique experience, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out what it is truly about.

#32 Throne and Liberty

Here’s a title from NCSoft that will make many gamers happy. Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG with a vast world to explore and do whatever you want in. They want to give players the freedom to choose their own path and have fun as they attempt to defeat the vile Kazar!

Plus, since it’s an MMO, the game is constantly evolving. To the point that even if you were able to defeat the villain and claim the throne for yourself, there will be enemies via other players waiting to take your spot!

So explore the world, see what it has to offer, build up your power base, and then claim the world for yourself! Or don’t.

#31 The First Descendant

The First Descendant is an upcoming action RPG title that throws players into a protagonist that has become a Descendant. This is an individual given powers and tasked with saving humanity. With a looming threat of annihilation from an otherworldly force, players will are put into the frontlines to protect humanity. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like you must endure this fight alone. From what the developers have unveiled so far, players can expect support for up to four-player co-op.

#30 Dune: Awakening

Dune Awakening is an upcoming MMO survival game. Players will get tossed onto the planet of Arrakis, where they’ll need to brave the harsh world for resources. Players will build up shelters, fight off all sorts of hostile monsters and seek out Spice. With Spice being crucial to allow space travel, it’s a hot commodity to hunt for. Although with the dangers that lurk on the planet and the fierce competition to acquire Spice, you can expect an uphill battle. Fortunately, you can create a guild and rise up against other factions seeking to create economic dominance on the planet. With no specific date attached to Dune Awakening, this is one game to keep tabs on

#29 Mass Effect 5

There was a time when Bioware was the king of RPGs, and they had epic titles on the PC that gamers could enjoy easily without needing a super-powerful system.

However, in recent times, they’ve really struggled. However, with Mass Effect 5, many truly hope things are about to turn around. After the disaster of the 4th title, Bioware has promised a “return to form” that gamers can enjoy.

Of course, we’ve heard such promises before from various development teams, including Bioware. So, will this one be different? Will it come out in 2024? We’ll have to wait and see if they can…Shepherd…us across the stars.

#28 Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

In 2020, Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy VII Remake. As its name suggests, this game is a remake of the popular 1997 PlayStation game Final Fantasy VII. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake doesn’t cover the entire story of the original game. It is the first in a planned trilogy of games, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second one.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up the adventures of Cloud and his friends where Final Fantasy VII Remake ended. The heroes are leaving Midgar, with Cloud and Sephiroth taking a walk into a wider world in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s reveal trailer.

#27 Project Awakening

And…here’s another game that we honestly have no idea if it’s coming out in 2024. Why is that the case with this game? Well, it was announced MANY years ago. We’re talking 2016 here, and it hasn’t been updated since 2019! Seriously, that’s when a demo came out for it! We’ve kind of slept since then, and so you’d think there would be more about this game after that, but that’s not the case.

It doesn’t help that the game was planned for the PS4, and now we’re in the PS5 era, so there are even MORE questions going on here. So until we hear something more, this game is more “TBD” than 2024.

#26 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG that’s set to launch next year. It will be set in the same fantasy realm as the original Granblue Fantasy, albeit in a new setting within that realm, and forms part of the ongoing franchise. The game itself introduces players to an immersive new fantasy world that looks pretty stunning, from the few gameplay clips we’ve seen so far. However, there’s been little news on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink front since Cygames released a teaser trailer last December. However from what we’ve seen so far, the combat looks pretty epic and the environments have clearly been crafted meticulously, promising a lot of satisfaction when exploring the new environments. Definitely, a release to keep an eye out for if you’re looking for new fantasy games next year.

#25 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In the realm of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, there are two beings that you need to be mindful of: the living and the dead. Banishers are humans who attempt to eliminate the spirits that linger in our world. But when a couple finds themselves on opposite ends of the “living spectrum,” a new mission must be carried out.

You’ll go through this mysterious and intense world to find a way to bring your lover back. But it won’t be easy. Both characters have unique abilities to use to get rid of threats, but in the end, it’ll be your choice how the story ends.

#24 Blue Protocol

With the immense popularity that came from Genshin Impact, it wasn’t going to be long before we saw some competitors also hit the marketplace. One of the games that might appeal to players is Blue Protocol. This is another anime–style free to play MMORPG. In this game, we’re tossed into a new world on the brink of destruction. So far, we know that players will be taking the role of a customized hero seeking to end the ongoing conflicts and ensure that they can bring the world back to a peaceful state. Of course, being free to play, it should be interesting to see how the developers will profit from the microtransactions. But again, with Genshin Impact being a huge hit, we’re sure that there will be plenty of players interested in giving Blue Protocol a chance when it arrives in the marketplace.

#23 Lost Soul Aside

Huh, we didn’t plan for a second game by the Chinese Hero Project crew, and yet, here we are with Lost Soul Aside! Oh, and just like with their other title, the game has very little information attached to it. We promise the next fifteen games won’t have this problem.

The known details highlight how it’s an action RPG title with a deep combat system and story. It’ll be run on the Unreal Engine 4, and you’ll see a little of touches to things to help it stand out from the crowd.

The gaming world loves its RPGS, so maybe you’ll give this a look when it’s time.

#22 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the first DLC by FromSoftware for their GOTY title that many people still rave about. And raving about it, they should be!

After all, the game was an incredible evolution of what the developer had done in the past, and the vast world, with its unique lore, had players wanting more. With this DLC, they’ll get that. But, true to their nature, we don’t know much about the DLC as it stands.

Based on what we do know, it will focus on key characters within the lore and possibly flesh out the world even more. The only thing we can be certain about is that people will die in the game.

#21 The New Witcher Saga – Polaris

As we enter the top ten, it’s interesting that we will focus on a game that we know next to nothing about. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a new saga in The Witcher is about to begin, and that will pique the interest of many who love the franchise.;

However, aside from a small teaser, we don’t know what the game is about, who will star in it, and more. We know it won’t be Geralt, as he had his “sendoff” in the third entry. CD Projekt Red is promising something new and fresh, but will it be able to capture the beauty and detail of the original trilogy? Only time will tell.

#20 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Picture this, please. The world has gotten an undead problem. But this time, it’s because of the gods! Yep, the gods are trying to take over the world with an undead army, and they’re doing a pretty good job of wrecking humanity.

So, in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll be part of a coalition of humans who are tired of losing and are doing everything they can to fight back. You’ll need to use magic and might to push back the armies of the undead and take the fight right to the gods!

But whether that works out will be up to you. Think you’re up to the challenge?

#19 Little Devil Inside

Many games like to show you worlds where monsters unexpectedly show up and cause havoc on their people. But in Little Devil Inside, the people know that the monsters exist. They just don’t care about them.

That’s where you come in. A professor hires you to identify odd paranormal events that people ignore and determine how dangerous they are.

Not everything you experience will be as you’d expect. So do what you can with what you have and see where this world takes you. Oh, and do be careful of the monsters you meet along the way. You might like some, but some might not like you.

#18 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is one of many titles about survival that you will find, but what makes this one so interesting is that you are truly given a massive and very unforgiving landscape to try and survive in via the lands of Pywel.

Not the least of which is because the lands are asunder with war, and as a result of that, you need to be careful about what you do in the lands, because the stories you make will define the stories to come.

You’ll need to get others to help you on your quest as well, because it’s dangerous to go in alone…hmm…where have we heard that before?

#17 Towers of Aghasba

In many games that feature you building up things like a town or city, not much care is given to the surrounding environment. But in Towers of Aghasba, that’s not the case. In fact, you’ll have to go through the game to keep the balance between man and nature.

On one side of the equation, you’ll start a village for people of your tribe and then slowly grow it so that they can thrive and expand. But on the other side of the equation, you’ll travel around the island you’re on and help rebuild and regrow the ecosystems so that nature can thrive once more.

#16 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

This next entry is a bit tricky to talk about. On one hand, we know that this franchise isn’t going anywhere for multiple reasons. Not the least is that Hideo Kojima isn’t coming back to Konami, and the company’s last attempt to “continue the series” was a disaster.

However, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does seem to be a faithful remaster/remake of the original PS2 title that many consider the best game in the series. So, for those who have never experienced it before or those who simply want to enjoy the game with next-gen graphics, this will be something to check out.

#15 Star Wars Outlaws

When it comes to games from a galaxy far, far away, it used to be very hit-or-miss as to whether they’d actually be any good. But recent times have shown that they can shine with the right people behind them. Ubisoft is the team behind Star Wars Outlaws, and early indications are that it will be something special.

The game will take place during the original trilogy, but it’s not focusing on the “main storyline” of those films, just the time period. You’ll be Kay Vess, who is attempting to get a new life for herself and has to outlast the criminal underworld to make that happen. Good luck with that!

#14 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Remakes are a staple of the gaming space nowadays, but things aren’t so clear-cut with the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Why is that? Well, the game was announced back in 2020 and then was meant to arrive in 2021.

Since it’s not out yet, that proves that there have been many issues behind the scenes that have led to its delay. In fact, Ubisoft straight-up rebooted the remake at one point because things weren’t getting done properly.

Should it be released in 2024, gamers will be happy. But will it be released in 2024? That remains to be seen.

#13 Kristala

Have you ever dreamed of being a cat? We’re really asking that. It’s not wrong if you said “yes,” we’re not here to shame anyone!

We’re asking because, in Kristala, you can be a cat warrior and attempt to free your land from the forces of evil!

To do so, you must use your catlike abilities to beat enemies, navigate the environments, and do what needs to be done. Your cat warrior will be what you want them to become. So see what works for you, and become the true cat’s meow! Yes, we did make that joke. You’re welcome. Oh, you didn’t like that joke? Too bad!

#12 New Arc Line

When your family gets a terrible disease, you are determined to save them no matter what! That leads you to the “new world” where people live in luxury and everything seems perfect. But as we all know, such a place doesn’t exist.

You’ll soon see the filth and corruption that fills the place, and due to that, you resolve to work the system to get what you need.

Go through the “new world” and gain allies, set things in motion, take down those in charge, and more! Whatever it takes so you can find that cure and free your family from their burden. Can you make the “tough calls” to make that happen?

#11 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

They say being a vampire sucks. But you don’t seem to mind that drawback when you’re a vampire.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, the story continues from past titles, and you’ll once again be put to the test as you try to navigate vampire society while also attempting to keep the peace with humans. A war is seemingly on the horizon, and your actions can directly affect that. But how will you choose to handle it? That is up to you.

Will you be the wise Elder Vampire and use your wits and cunning to keep things rolling? Or will you choose a side and let war happen? You’ll find out soon.

#10 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Are you ready for a new adventure in the beloved platforming series? That’s good because Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the first new entry in quite some time. Oh, and unlike the remake we discussed earlier, we KNOW this game is coming out in 2024. It even has a release date!

The game will feature you as Sargon, a prodigy with skills that earned him a place in the prince’s royal guard. However, the prince is soon kidnapped and taken to a mystical place. Separated from your comrades, you must work your way through this mysterious place, unlock new abilities, and find the prince before it’s too late.

#9 Kingdom Hearts 4

Oh, look, yet another game that we can’t be sure will come out in 2024. Surely, there won’t be more of those titles as we end the list…

Anyway, Kingdom Hearts 4 is the next entry in the beloved and incredibly convoluted Square Enix/Disney franchise/collaboration. We’d tell you what happened in the last game, but we don’t fully understand it ourselves.

Long story short, Sora is “Dead” and is in a “new world” where he might get brought back to life. Plus, his friends are looking for him, so it should be a good time. But when will it come out? Well, you have a better chance of predicting that than fully explaining the series’ plot.

#8 Steel Seed

Who doesn’t love a dark sci-fi world where you get to wield incredible weapons and show robots who’s the boss? Exactly. In Steel Seed, you play as Zoe, who is on a mission to get into a robot factory where your father is being held.

Sounds simple enough, right? But a certain artificial intelligence isn’t too keen on you getting anywhere near him and sends hordes of robots after you! Alongside your drone companion, you’ll work your way through the facility, use numerous weapons to slice up the robots, and hopefully, make it out alive.

But what will you be when you exit this place? You’ll have to play to find out.

#7 Assassin’s Creed: Hexe

Ubisoft has made it very clear that they’re not just going to expand their assassination franchise to new heights; they’re trying to put new spins on it in every way possible. Assassin’s Creed: Hexe is one attempt to do that. On the one hand, we don’t know much about the game. However, based on the rather creepy teaser and the title that we have, it seems that the assassins are going to be heading to a more supernatural setting.

There are rumors that some witch trials could be the location of this new adventure. Or perhaps we might go someplace darker. Only time will tell, and Ubisoft is fine with taking their time.

#6 Assassin’s Creed: Red

The last entry in Ubisoft’s assassination franchise aimed to take fans “back to its roots” in theme and size, but with Assassin’s Creed: Red, things will be different. Why? Ubisoft has said that this new entry will be their “blueprint” for their titles going forward, which obviously puts plenty of pressure on the title.

While little is officially known about it, we do know that gamers will be put in Japan, likely during the Feudal era when Samurai and Ninjas were prevalent. That could lead to lots of fun elements and locations to enjoy.

Fans will undoubtedly hope that the game can live up to the hype.

#5 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

As a remake of the iconic stealth shooter from 2002, the Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell remake has a lot to live up to. With that in mind, it’s good to know that Ubisoft Toronto is essentially building the game from the ground up in a fully-fledged remake, using the same state-of-the-art technology it’s using to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Fans of the original game will be excited to see the game retain its roots in stealth mechanics, as well as keep the same linear structure of the original Splinter Cell. This won’t be a massive Ubisoft-style open-world adventure, but will instead focus on the core tenets of gameplay that made the original Splinter Cell so popular. The game will also bring protagonist Sam Fisher back into action, which will certainly delight those who enjoyed his combat and espionage skills back in the early 2000s.

#4 SCHiM

SCHiM is an upcoming puzzle game with a bit of a twist. In this game, players take the role of a little critter that must make its way around the world. However, the twist here is that the player can only move around within the shadows. This means waiting for a moving object to come by that will cast out a shadow. Or using whatever shadows are laid out across the way to reach a new area. It’s certainly a new abstract-style game that will catch your eye. Unfortunately, at the moment, we’re still waiting for a release date to land on this title.

#3 Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

There’s been a lot of mystery around The Division Heartland, as we know it’ll take place within The Division universe, but what is the game truly about? Well, we now know that it’ll take place in Silver Creek, a place that has come under attack from hostile forces.

Now, you’ll have to go and make a stand with your fellow members of The Division in order to take back this place and show the “heartland of America” will not be taken over so easily.

No doubt there will be all sorts of missions for you to do in the game, so be ready as they’re going to be doing some closed tests that you might just get to be a part of!

#2 Abandoned

Abandoned is quite of a mystery. This upcoming survival horror game was announced back in April 2021, with a trailer that led many fans to believe Hideo Kojima was involved with this game. Blue Box Game Studios denied these allegations but the hype was already here.

The game follows the story of Jason Longfield, a man who wakes up in the forest after being kidnapped. He doesn’t know what happened to him, why he was kidnapped, or what he is doing in that forest. He finds out he was brought here for a “dark purpose,” and needs to fight for his survival.

#1 The Last of Us Factions

The Last of Us Factions is the multiplayer spin-off of Naughty Dog’s popular action-adventure game series. If Factions was initially meant to be the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us 2, this is now a standalone title set in the game’s universe.

We don’t know much about The Last of Us Factions yet. Naughty Dog shared some concept art of the game during Summer Game Fest and declared the game has been under development for two years already. The game has its own story and is as big as the single-player games from the series. If The Last of Us Factions is anything like the multiplayer mode from the original game, players will have to choose a faction and help survivors while fighting against other players.