PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Doesn’t Feature Phantom Liberty On Disc

If you were hopeful of picking up Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on disc, you might want to check what version you’re picking up. Not every platform will feature a disc version that includes the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion. Instead, if you want everything compiled on a disc, then you’re going to be forced into purchasing an Xbox Series X copy of the game. Those of you on PlayStation 5 will instead have to download the DLC online. It might be frustrating for some players to deal with, and recently, a spokesperson for CD Projekt Red confirmed what’s going on with the Ultimate Edition.

Speaking with VGC, a CD Projekt Red spokesperson noted that Phantom Liberty was not featured on a disc for PlayStation 5 due to technical requirements specific to each platform. As a result, the Xbox Series X physical edition of the game will include multiple discs that will allow players to enjoy the content without having to download anything from the web. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 boxed copy will only have the base game on a disc, as the extra Phantom Liberty DLC will be available through digital download. Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on PC will have two download codes for GOG, which will be for both Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Again, we can imagine that is frustrating for some players. This might even turn players away from purchasing a physical edition of the game and completely opt for a digital copy. For those who are unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is a complete version of Cyberpunk 2077. This includes the big 2.0 update that revamped the gameplay experience and the Phantom Liberty DLC. It’s worth noting that this edition is only coming for the latest-generation platforms. So, while you can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, those platforms will not have the 2.0 update or access to Phantom Liberty.

This will also be the last of the releases for Cyberpunk 2077. We know that the development team over at CD Projekt Red has dropped the game when it comes to new major content releases. Phantom Liberty is the only expansion coming to the game, and it’s due to the development team switching their game engine up. Rather than sticking with their in-house engine, we know that CD Projekt Red has been transitioning to the Unreal Engine. Players interested in the game can pick up Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on December 5, 2023.