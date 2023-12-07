Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date, Rumours, & Speculation

Everything you need to know about Rockstar's first ever trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, including release date and launch platforms.

After half a decade of speculation, hype, disappointment, leaks, and general tomfoolery, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally a thing! Well, that’s going a bit far. GTA VI isn’t quite a thing – not yet anyway. Instead, it’s a thing that’s so far in the distance that it actually resembles a mirage of a thing you might see during a feverish trip to your local desert (or dessert if you have a funky pancreas).

Of course, we are talking about the first trailer to be released for Grand Theft Auto VI, and the fact it exists far earlier than anyone expected. After it got leaked by some random person days before it was due to appear at TGA. A sad time for Rockstar, but a pretty darn good time for everyone else. A lot was revealed during this trailer, so let’s go through the two big topics – release date and platforms.

Let’s get this one out of the way straight away. We know why you are here, you want the juicy inside gossip on when what could be the biggest game of all time will land on your more-than-ready lap. Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but that information is currently tightly guarded by Rockstar. All we know is that it’s coming out in 2025 unless the game is subject to delays.

Some fans speculate that there are clues in the trailer that hint at the game releasing September 19, but these are the same fans that have unsuccessfully predicted and read clues that GTA VI was going to release every year for the past half-decade. If we get any solid information on an actual release date, we will update this article.

Is Grand Theft Auto VI Coming To PC?

Release date aside, the next biggest thing is what platforms the game is releasing on. What should come as a surprise to quite literally no one, GTA VI is not coming to PS4, Xbox One, or the Switch. These consoles clearly don’t have the chops to run something like this. Frankly, we are happy to avoid another Cyberpunk debacle.

So that surely means that GTA VI will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, right? Right? Not quite. GTA VI has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox with no sign of a PC release in sight. This is likely devastating for hardcore PC fans because, as we said, GTA VI is gearing up to be the biggest game ever released. Again, if this changes in the future, we will let you know.

Sneaky Easter Eggs Hidden In The Trailer

That’s all we have on GTA VI for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Grand Theft Auto content.