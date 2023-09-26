26 New Upcoming Hack and Slash Games 2023

Hack-n-slash titles are one of the classics of the gaming world and they really speak to some as it’s all about the combat at times and just going full-tilt with the powers of your characters. Check out these ones coming next year and see what ones you might want to get!

#26 Brotato

Platform: PC JUNE 23, 2023

Release Date: SWITCH AUGUST 03, 2023

Steam | Nintendo

Sometimes, you just want to play a title you can get in, do plenty of action, and then get out before investing too much time into it. Brotato is one of many hack-n-slash “survivor” titles where you’re put into an impossible scenario and must try and blast your way out.

In this case, you’ll play as Brotato, who has crash-landed on a planet with creatures trying to kill him at every turn. You’ll have to last about 30 minutes to get rescued, which means you’ll have to shoot every which way but up to endure.

Thankfully, you can build Brotato the way you want and outfit him with whatever you want. Good luck!

#25 Have a Nice Death

Platform: PC Switch

Release Date: March 22, 2023

Steam | Nintendo

There’s something thrilling about hack-and-slash action that really gets gamers fired up. If you’re looking for your next fix in that department, get Have A Nice Death.

In this roguelike hack-and-slash adventure, you’ll play as Death, who is on a mission to wrangle in his unruly underlings who are making Death Inc. a mess and screwing with his job flow!

The combat gives you plenty of options, as there are 70 weapons and magic spells for you to utilize. Mixing these up will deliver devastating combos to help put everyone “down under.”

Plus, since you’re Death, you can’t die. So you’ll just reload and get back at it!

#24 The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: April 18, 2023

The team at Riot Games has been working on expanding their beloved universe by creating games focused on their characters and expanding their own little worlds. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will put you in the role of Sylas, a magic user who has been unfairly imprisoned.

In the place he leaves, a group known as the Mageseekers looks for magic users and then locks them away or drives them out of their kingdom in the name of “public order.”

But Sylas knows the truth, and he breaks out to find his fellow magic users and free them from the tyranny around them.

Unleash your powers, free your kin, and take back your freedom!

#23 Crowsworn

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2023

There once was a kingdom called Fearanndal, and it was a place that humanity thrived in. However, one day, a curse fell upon the realm, and its people were forced away or perished.

In their place came monsters of legend, and all hope seems lost. But you are not willing to give up the fight quite yet. You’ll battle through the realm and attempt to learn the truth about what happened to Fearanndal. What caused the curse to come? Why did these monsters appear after it started? These mysteries and more will be yours to solve.

Plus, you’ll have to fight numerous creatures and bosses in slick combat that posts tight controls and fun combos.

#22 BIONICLE: Masks of Power

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2023

Many of you likely remember the Bionicle Universe as it was one of the biggest things of the 2000s. It had unique characters, lore, video games, and even a beloved animated movie.

The fans of the series certainly didn’t forget because BIONICLE: Masks of Power is a fan-made title within Unreal Engine 5. The game’s purpose is to help “retell the stories” of the original series and help bring them to life in a new way.

You’ll play as the legendary heroes and help Mata Nui fight Makuta and his Rahi beasts. Through the six Toa warriors, you’ll track down the masks of power and build up your abilities to take Makuta down once and for all.

#21 Bing in Wonderland

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 23, 2023

There are many games out there that love to use “unique tactics” to help you overcome enemies. In Bing in Wonderland, you’ll use something that may feel natural—your butt.

That’s right. In the game, you’ll be fighting swarms of enemies, and while you’ll have weapons and abilities to use, it is your butt that may save you more times than not. The title doubles down on its combat by making it the game’s main feature.

You won’t be exploring large areas and trying to find the treasures and secrets within. Instead, you’ll be moving from spot to spot to defeat whatever comes your way. Doesn’t that sound like fun?

#20 Hi-Fi RUSH

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: January 25, 2023

It’s rare that a game comes out of nowhere and shocks people with how good it is despite having no hype beforehand. Hi-Fi RUSH is an excellent example of dropping a game in people’s laps and knowing they would like it from the get-go.

In the game, you’re a “rockstar” who undergoes a surgery that doesn’t end the way you’d expect. Swearing revenge, you must team up with a rag-tag group of renegades to bring down the corporation that has wronged you. All while jamming to the beat of the game’s soundtrack and dealing massive damage to enemies.

Oh, and you can pet the cats in the game. That’s important, apparently.

#19 Wild Hearts

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Many players wish to do nothing more than play some of the titles that hardcore gamers love. But often time, they’re too difficult, too grinding, etc. Wild Hearts is a game that hopes to fix that for those who love games about monster hunting. So much so that you might know of another franchise that has a variation of “monster hunting” in the title. Get the joke?

Anyway, in the title, you’ll play someone who wields technology powerful enough to take down the rampaging monsters of his realm. So venture out into the world, see what creatures await you, and witness what it takes to bring them down.

#18 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: March 03, 2023

The tales of the Three Kingdoms have filled many a video game. But in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you’ll see a much darker side of that period of history. In the title, you’ll play a militia man with no name who comes back to China to find that demons are ravaging it.

Survival is your goal, and to battle the toughest demons of the bunch, you must unlock your inner abilities to put them in their place!

A deep combat system awaits you, including various weapons you can use to pick the one that best suits your style. Pick the one you like the best and save China!

#17 Afterimage

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: April 25, 2023

There has been a renaissance as of late regarding 2D Metroidvania-style titles that embrace large worlds and give players the freedom to do what they want while having an engaging story and battle system to enjoy.

In Afterimage, you’ll take on a character who works through the realm of Engardin and get to see its beauty and darkness the more you travel.

You’ll learn new gameplay abilities in each area and have to test yourself against fierce bosses. But don’t forget to look at the beautifully rendered world, as the team put lots of effort into its design. So, are you ready for a new journey?

#16 Stray Blade

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: April 20, 2023

Typically, finding a lost land full of mystery would be quite an accomplishment. But in Stray Blade, it literally costs you your life at the beginning of the game.

But fear not! Your journey doesn’t end there. The land brings you back to life, but with the twist that you can’t leave it until you restore balance to the place. Alongside your companion, Boji, you’ll see the truth about what happened here and take down the evil that lurks within it.

The more you progress in the story, the more the world changes around you. Add that to the fast-paced combat, and you have a title that’ll make you want to see more of this world.

#15 Like a Dragon Ishin

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

The Yazuka franchise has shown many different gameplay styles that gamers can have fun with. But with the upcoming Like a Dragon Ishin, you’ll be able to take that on in a new way once again.

Set in the 1860s, you’ll have four different hack-n-slash styles to choose from. You can be a pure swordsman and use a special blade to literally slice up the competition. Or, you can be a modern fighter and use a gun in order to blast enemies away.

If you’re thinking of a hybrid style, you can use both at once, or if all else fails, sick a tiger on them! Whatever it takes for you to come out on top.

#14 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Diablo IV is the next game in the Diablo line of titles, and many people are hoping that this game returns the franchise to the former glory that it once had. Especially since Blizzard was all too happy to make a pay-2-win version of the series with Diablo Immortal and fans are not amused.

Well, the ones who didn’t shell out tens of thousands of dollars aren’t amused, that is.

Anyway, Diablo IV won’t have any microtransactions, but you’ll still have the hack-n-slash gameplay that you would expect from such a title. Including having freedom of character and class in order to go through the world as you see fit!

#13 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Next up we have a title that many of you might enjoy depending on how well-versed you are in the lore of The Monkey King. Yes, we’re talking about Sun Wukong, who has been a part of many pieces of media over the years. But now, with Black Myth: Wukong, he’ll be getting his own adventure that seeks to expand the universe of the tales he was born in.

You’ll get wield his legendary Bo Staff and take on enemies with incredibly powerful attacks and magic! Including making impenetrable barriers around yourself, and using the Bo Staff to stretch to great sizes!

Are you ready to continue the legend of the one equal to heaven?

#12 SAMURAI MAIDEN

Developer: SHADE Inc.

Publisher: D3 Publisher

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

If you’re up for a more unique hack-n-slash adventure, then SAMURAI MAIDEN might just be the one for you. Especially if you’re into a certain style that female characters are depicted in. You know who you are.

In this case, you’ll play as a young woman from the 21st century who happens to be a good swordswoman herself. But then, she’s suddenly taken from her home and put into a version of Japan that is overrun by monsters. Now you’ll have to team up with a set of other girls to take them down and “unite” in certain ways in order to unlock new powers.

We’ll just let you play the game to find out how they “unite”, ok?

#11 Superfuse

Developer: Stitch Heads Entertainment

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Most hack-n-slash titles will give you a kind of special ability or class to do and then work within the parameters of that class in order to get stronger.

In Superfuse though, you have only two classes, but a LARGE amount of skills and abilities in order create your perfect “Enforcer”. You’ll be able to fuse powers to become stronger and stronger. Your creativity is the only thing that might hold you back from true overwhelming power.

Build up your character and then fight through hordes of monsters, whether you do it alone or with a group, you’ll be the strongest things around and you’ll dominate all in front of you.

#10 Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia

Release date: TBA

Developer: OSome Studio

Publisher: Microïds

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia is not just a long name, but an action adventure game that’ll take you across a unique version of ancient Roman times. In this case, the Romans are trying to invade various lands inhabited by the Gauls. But while the Romans are strong, you know how to literally throw them away.

You’ll go throughout 6 different areas of the world in order to fight the Romans, explore the lands around you, and see all the damage and construction you can cause at times.

Dive into this unique adventure when it comes out and you might be surprised.

#9 Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

How about another tale of a young woman taken to another world? This time around though you’ll be in the shoes and situation of Frey. She’s from New York, but is then taken to a realm of magic and monsters.

This is Athia, and she’s very much trapped in this depressing land and has to find a way to get out. The good news for her is that going to this land has somehow awakened the magical abilities within her. Use them to traverse the landscape, gain new abilities, and find the various ways to kill the monsters that hunt you.

Will you be able to get Frey back to where she belongs?

#8 Morbid Metal

Developer: Felix Schade

Publisher: Felix Schade

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

How about an even MORE intense game where you will have even MORE options on how to level a playing field?

In Morbid Metal, you’ll actually have the ability to inhabit four different kinds of characters. In this case, you’ll literally be able to switch between the characters in real-time on the battlefield. So if one style of fighting isn’t working, you can instantly switch to another. Or, you can go and chain together combos with your various characters to do incredible visually stunning attacks!

But be warned, with each level you clear, you’ll get stronger, but so will your enemies. And if you die, you’re done and have to start all the way over again.

#7 Illusion Lands

Developer: ManyDev Studio

Publisher: ManyDev Studio

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

In the world of Illusion Lands, you’ll play as Erwin, a hunter created by the gods with a single purpose: to get rid of the Devourers. Why? Because they threaten all of humanity and you must stop them from doing that.

But as you progress in the game, you’ll learn of the gods true goals and rebel against them. To the extent that you’ll now build yourself up to take them on. You’ll still hunt and kill the Devourers though so you can get new skills, experience, and weapons that can aid you in your fight.

Explore the wondrous world of Illusion Lands and see just what the truth is behind it all.

#6 Wanted: Dead

Developer: Soleil

Publisher: 110 Industries S.A.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

If you’re wanting a “hard-boiled” experience in your story and gameplay, then Wanted: Dead is definitely one to keep an eye out on.

You’ll play as a cop in a Hong Kong unit known as the “Zombie Unit”. But don’t worry, they’re not going after zombies, rather, they’re unraveling a conspiracy that’ll put them into fights with mercenaries, private military units, and more!

All of which is set in a Cyberpunk city that’ll help set the mode for the adventure even more. Use a devastating set of moves and finishers and then figure out the truth behind all that is going on. But will you like what you find?

#5 Rogue Soulstone

Release date: 2023

Developer: Game Smithing Limited

Publisher: Game Smithing Limited

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Rogue Soulstone is not just a hack-n-slash game, but a roguelike where the ultimate goal is to become a demigod! But whether you actually are able to do that will depend on how good you are with staying alive at times.

You’ll go on a journey through a void that is littered with monsters, but also, opportunity. You’ll get special items that’ll allow you to grow your powers, and it’ll be up to you to see how you grow as a whole. Will you be a warlock and sling spells, a barbarian who uses strength over anything else? Each run is guaranteed to be unique, so see what it can be for you when it comes out.

#4 Phantom Hellcat

Developer: Ironbird Creations

Publisher: All in! Games

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In Phantom Hellcat, you’ll play as Jolene, a young rebellious woman who never really believed in what her mother was doing. Little did she know that she was the guardian of a place that held back demons from coming into our world. But now, the seals have broken, the demons have taken Jolene’s mother, and now she has to get her back.

But it’s not as simple as that, the demons were contained in a theater, and now, Jolene must learn the arts that her mother knew while going through stage-like worlds to fight off the demons and bring balance back to the world.

Embrace the art of stagecraft and save the day!

#3 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Developer: A44 Games

Publisher: Kepler Interactive

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: Early 2023

When humanity is on the brink, you only have one goal, to kill the gods that have wronged you.

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, humanity is almost extinct due to the forces of the undead that poured out of a portal from the afterlife. Now, you must rally a coalition of forces in order to take back the planet and ensure that life goes on.

But you’ll be using more than just a blade to do so. You’ll get to embrace magic, gunpowder, and steel in order to take down the gods that have tried to ruin the world, and make it so that humanity bows to no one anymore.

#2 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release date: Summer 2023

Enter the next world of Final Fantasy myth, and see just how dark a fantasy realm can get when the right elements are put to place.

You’ll play as the firstborn son of a kingdom, but one who is not destined for greatness in the way he intended. He instead becomes a warriors who is the shield of his nation. But when tragedy strikes, he’ll seek out those who have wronged him and go on a quest of revenge that won’t be satisfied easily.

The gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI will not be what you’re used to, and it’ll be a much darker story, so prepare for that.

#1 Marvel’s Wolverine

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Release: TBA

Ok, yes, we don’t actually know that this will be a hack-n-slash title, but given who the character is, would you really want to make it any other way?

Marvel’s Wolverine is being done by the team at Insomniac, who have done incredibly with the Spider-Man games they’ve had the ability to do. So now, imagine that level of depth and creativity to the man who is “the best at what he does”? Exactly.

You can expect intense and visceral gameplay here no matter what. The real question is how they’re going to handle the lore and what characters might show up.