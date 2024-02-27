Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Small Update Before Sequel Drop

We’re almost there! We’re almost at the release date for the second title in the “remake saga” for Square Enix’s beloved title. The game is anticipated in so many ways it’s hard to define, so that’s why you might be surprised that Final Fantasy VII Remake, the game that kicked the remake saga, has just gotten an update! Given that it’s been four years since the initial remake title dropped, you might have to wonder why they’re updating anything now. The answer is that some small changes to Tifa and Aerith have been done to possibly “tie into” the upcoming game more.

For example, the update “fixed” Tifa’s outfit from the flashback scene where Sephiroth killed her father and burned her town down. That fix is more of a continuity thing than anything else, as we’ll see “Cowgirl Tifa” quite a bit in the upcoming sequel, and they wanted to ensure that the outfit matched across both titles.

But the true fix comes from the ending scene in the game where Aerith looks at the actual sky of the world of Gaia and comments on it. The original line from Final Fantasy VII Remake has Aerith looking up and going: “I miss it… the steel sky.”

However, in the update, she now says, “This sky…I don’t like it.”

That might confuse some people, but there are several potential reasons why they made this specific shift. In the prequel to the RPG classic, Aerith told Zack Fair that she honestly doesn’t like the natural skies of Gaia because she was born and raised within Midgar. So, for her, the “steel sky” was all she knew, and she honestly liked the “world” she lived in. So, for her to see the natural sky is something that she wasn’t prepared for. Plus, if you recall the scene in question, the sky is cloudy, and it’s raining.

Adding to the mystery is that the scene in question is when Zack Fair “crosses” with Aerith in a scene where he’s carrying Cloud Strife to Midgar after almost getting gunned down by Shinra Forces. Some wonder if there was a “trigger” to make her say that line.

Obviously, Aerith will have a big role to play in the game to come. We know Zack Fair is alive and that he’s looking for Aerith. The Shinra Organization is also looking for her so that they can be taken to the promised land.

Finally, we know that she and Sephiroth will meet once again in the Forgotten City, and only fate can determine whether history will repeat itself.