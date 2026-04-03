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Is This The Release Date For Sonic Frontiers On Switch 2?

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We can see Sega making a special version for Switch 2.

We may now know Sonic Frontiers’ release date on Nintendo Switch 2.

Last week, Korea published a game rating for Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition. The game is already on the Nintendo Switch, but this sounds like a special edition to upgrade the game for the most cutting edge platforms.

It was also already published on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it hasn’t come to the Switch 2. And that naturally led to speculation.

Graczdari claims on ResetERA that it is releasing in June 23 for the Switch 2. That’s a few months away, but closer than fans probably expected.

Graczdari also said in the same thread that it’s only for the Switch 2, and that they got the information from the distributor.

We do wonder if Sega would make an upgrade for Sonic Frontiers on PlayStation 5 Pro, but we can see Sega making a special version just for Switch 2.

Every third party game on the Switch 2 needs different treatment from the other AMD based consoles anyway. This version may focus on optimization and performance instead of unique content.

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